ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me Cash” game were:

11-23-31-34-39

(eleven, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Me#Missouri Lottery#The Missouri Lottery
The Associated Press

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of Melissa Leavitt, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, is covering most of the costs. Gietzen acknowledged in an interview that it was unlikely to change the outcome. A no vote in the referendum signaled a desire to keep existing abortion protections and a yes vote was for allowing the Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion. After the recounts, “no” votes lost 87 votes and “yes” gained 6 votes. Eight of the counties reported their results by the state’s Saturday deadline, but Sedgwick County delayed releasing its final count until Sunday because spokeswoman Nicole Gibbs said some of the ballots weren’t separated into the correct precincts during the initial recount and had to be resorted Saturday. She said the number of votes cast overall didn’t change.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains had been donated to UAMS’s facility and were sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said the remains were sent to Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock where they were allegedly stolen by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation. “We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thing could happen,” Taylor said. A representative of the mortuary hung up on a reporter who reached out for comment Thursday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Associated Press

3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer striking a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended...
MULBERRY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial

There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was arrested without incident Wednesday near the courthouse in LaFayette with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, police said. Auburn Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris said they had not found a motive for the “seemingly random shootings” as of Thursday night, but would be investigating Brown’s “digital footprint” for clues. Authorities responded first to a 45-year-old man who had left his car and collapsed on the pavement with a gunshot to his head, apparently fired through his rear window as the interstate passes through Auburn. The victim was taken by helicopter to a Montgomery hospital.
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after DeSantis removed Andrew Warren from office told her staff last week that she is rescinding the practice. The Tampa Bay Times reports that local leaders and experts fear that the change will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall

A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh, 54, faces nine additional charges — four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, three counts of money laundering and two counts of computer crimes — in indictments handed up by the State Grand Jury on Tuesday and released publicly Friday. Murdaugh is in jail set likely to stand trial in January on murder charges for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul. They were killed with different guns outside one of the family’s homes in Colleton County, investigators said.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy