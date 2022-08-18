Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
Teen dies in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
WKRC
Man seriously injured after being struck by SUV in East Westwood
EAST WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit Friday night in East Westwood. Police were called to the scene on McHenry Avenue near Westwood Northern Boulevard around 10 p.m. They say a man was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross the road and...
WKRC
Man shot while playing dice in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
WKRC
Police identify man shot to death in Covington while walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Covington Thursday night. On Friday, police identified him as Virgil Stewart, 60. Police were called to the scene near the bridge on W 15th Street around 9 p.m. They found a man in his 60s suffering from a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
2 arrested after SWAT team is called to home in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A SWAT situation was sparked in Butler County while police were serving a search warrant. Authorities were called to a house on Lester Avenue in Hamilton Friday night. The warrant apparently stemmed from an investigation involving firearms, drugs, and other offenses. Officers arrested Jason Yancey,...
WKRC
Man dies in Goshen Township crash
GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Saturday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 28 around 7 p.m. Police say Austin Shell was driving east, when he traveled off the right side of the road and...
WKRC
1 injured in Corryville shooting
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
WKRC
Master key stolen from postal worker in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is searching for the person who robbed a mailman of his master key while he was delivering mail in Covington Wednesday. The key can unlock blue mail drop boxes throughout the area, and past thefts have resulted in an increase in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County highway crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Saturday. Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene on US 68 in Washington Township around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that 59-year-old Bonita Christon was driving north, when...
WKRC
Woman arrested in Wilmington after leading police on chase, ramming cruisers
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was taken into custody after leading police on a chase in Wilmington and ramming her car into two police cruisers. Officers from the Wilmington Police Department tried to initiate a traffic stop Friday just before 1 a.m. on North Wall Street near East Main Street, according to the police chief.
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
WKRC
Lawsuit alleges Forest Hills district didn't properly evaluate student with special needs
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The continuing education of a 12-year-old child with special needs is caught in a legal battle involving the Ohio Department of Education, his school district and his parents. Tyler Cantrell has been diagnosed with several different medical issues, but his parents argue Tyler's school district...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Award-winning Westwood winery closes its doors for good after 26 years
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local, award-winning winery closes for the last time after more than 25 years. Henke Winery in Westwood has been on Harrison Avenue for more than 20 years. In that time, Joe Henke has made a lot of friends and brought a sense of community to the corner where his winery is.
WKRC
Strike Out Cancer at Florence Y'alls game with Amanda Brennaman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can strike out cancer on August 19 with the Flornece Y'alls. The team is hosting a special game focusing on cancer awareness while having fun. Local cancer advocate Amanda Brennaman talks about her bobblehead, throwing the first pitch to Marty and a special uniform auction.
WKRC
Fitton Center to host 'Season Launch' Summer Party for first time since pandemic
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Fitton Center for Creative Arts’ biggest event of the year is back!. For the first time since prior to the pandemic, the Fitton Center’s ‘Season Launch’ Summer Party will take place Friday from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. Free and open...
WKRC
Unexpected men's final pits Coric against Tsitsipas at Western & Southern Open
MASON, Ohio (AP/WKRC) - Petra Kvitova had never advanced to the semifinals in 10 prior appearances in the Western & Southern Open and now she’ll face another surprise entrant in Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the first qualifier to reach the final in Cincinnati. There was an unexpected finalist on the...
WKRC
Princeton dominates Anderson 61-36
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Princeton offense came to play in the week one win over Anderson. Putting up 61 points on the Raptors defense in the 61-36 win.
WKRC
Unexpected matchups compete in Western & Southern Open finals
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - After a week of intense matches at the Western & Southern Open, the finals have arrived. This comes after there were several rain delays at the stadium on Saturday night, and there is potential for more rain for those matches on Sunday afternoon, as well. In...
WKRC
Newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati set to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar, the newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati, will soon welcome diners. The Filson is opening to the public at 25 E. Freedom Way at the Banks on Sept. 8. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
WKRC
Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra to perform movie scores during free concert
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra has a big event coming up that features movie music. Artistic director Eric Lechliter and CCJO board president Doug Lillibridge talk about "CCJO Goes to the Movies". It's 6 p.m. Sunday, August 21 at Washington Park. It's absolutely free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, even your dogs.
Comments / 0