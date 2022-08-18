WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local, award-winning winery closes for the last time after more than 25 years. Henke Winery in Westwood has been on Harrison Avenue for more than 20 years. In that time, Joe Henke has made a lot of friends and brought a sense of community to the corner where his winery is.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO