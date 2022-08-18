ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Teen dies in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Man seriously injured after being struck by SUV in East Westwood

EAST WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit Friday night in East Westwood. Police were called to the scene on McHenry Avenue near Westwood Northern Boulevard around 10 p.m. They say a man was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross the road and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man shot while playing dice in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
WKRC

2 arrested after SWAT team is called to home in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A SWAT situation was sparked in Butler County while police were serving a search warrant. Authorities were called to a house on Lester Avenue in Hamilton Friday night. The warrant apparently stemmed from an investigation involving firearms, drugs, and other offenses. Officers arrested Jason Yancey,...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Man dies in Goshen Township crash

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Saturday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 28 around 7 p.m. Police say Austin Shell was driving east, when he traveled off the right side of the road and...
GOSHEN, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Corryville shooting

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Master key stolen from postal worker in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is searching for the person who robbed a mailman of his master key while he was delivering mail in Covington Wednesday. The key can unlock blue mail drop boxes throughout the area, and past thefts have resulted in an increase in...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County highway crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Saturday. Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene on US 68 in Washington Township around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that 59-year-old Bonita Christon was driving north, when...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Strike Out Cancer at Florence Y'alls game with Amanda Brennaman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can strike out cancer on August 19 with the Flornece Y'alls. The team is hosting a special game focusing on cancer awareness while having fun. Local cancer advocate Amanda Brennaman talks about her bobblehead, throwing the first pitch to Marty and a special uniform auction.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Unexpected matchups compete in Western & Southern Open finals

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - After a week of intense matches at the Western & Southern Open, the finals have arrived. This comes after there were several rain delays at the stadium on Saturday night, and there is potential for more rain for those matches on Sunday afternoon, as well. In...
MASON, OH

