Brown County, WI

Fox11online.com

Brown County awards $1 million of ARPA funding to local nonprofits

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says that the...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Road construction to start on US 41 Monday

OCONTO & BROWN COUNTIES (WLUK) -- Construction on US 41 in Oconto County is set to start Monday, August 22. Two projects are planned for the road. The first project is to resurface nine miles of US 41 from Norfield Road to US 141 within Little Suamico, Abrams, and Suamico, and will include culvert pipe replacements, overhead sign structure, base patching, guardrail upgrades, and pavement marking. The road will remain open during construction with lane and shoulder closures allowed during certain times.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

4 Northeast Wisconsin counties have 'high' COVID-19 transmission

(WLUK) -- Despite a recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases, four Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the "high" category for virus spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows Brown, Door, Oconto and Florence counties in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Tim Michels says removing Trump endorsement from website was mistake

(WLUK) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign's website. Former President Trump's endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less than an hour later.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Former car dealer convicted of mail fraud

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer was convicted Friday of mail fraud. John Solberg, 40, faced 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud, but 14 charges will be dismissed at the Nov. 10 sentencing as part of the plea deal. He pleaded guilty to the one count by video conference Friday.
SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

New ride proposed for Bay Beach

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bay Beach Amusement Park has identified the next ride it wants to purchase: the “NebulaZ.”. The 32-passenger ride features four rotating beams, with 4 passengers on the end of each arm. Three tickets (75 cents total) would be required to ride, with a minimum rider height of 42 inches.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay launches Conservation Corps program by planting sunflowers

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's AmeriCorps program is finally a reality. With around $630,000 in grants, the Conservation Corps hopes to bring more preservation efforts to the city's 2,658 acres of recreational space and greenways. A garden of sunflowers will soon take over two acres of the JBS development...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo returns

(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo is back in Green Bay on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The event is inviting people from Northeast Wisconsin to take a closer look at reptiles. Organizers say they hope it will change misconceptions about having reptiles and amphibians as house pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Crash sends 5 to hospital in Waupaca County

TOWN OF UNION (WLUK) -- Alcohol and speed are suspected of contributing to a crash that sent five people to the hospital. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road, in the town of Union, just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Emergency responders...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Peshtigo's Badger Park re-opens after redesign

PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- A Peshtigo park is re-opening to the public after years of designing and building. The Badger Boardwalk park has seen many years of fun and togetherness since opening in 1995. However, the park had several safety concerns that needed to be addressed. A group of six moms...
PESHTIGO, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton high school students unveil colorful, 100-foot mural

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A group of high school students are showing off their hard work after completing a 100-foot mural in Appleton. Through a new course, Paint the City, 18 students from Appleton high schools painted the mural in under two weeks. It can be found on the side of...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac resident does not feel safe after homicide in her neighborhood

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Around 7:20 this morning Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound. The man has been identified as Brandon A. Johnson.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman convicted of setting fire at her home

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kari Seyler was convicted Friday of arson for setting her residence on fire. Seyler, 33, pleaded no contest to the one count for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 31. According to the criminal complaint, Seyler, who lived in the...
GREEN BAY, WI

