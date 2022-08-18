ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NE Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-07, White Balls: 4-25

(Red Balls: three, seven; White Balls: four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

04-07-27-37-42, Lucky Ball: 15

(four, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 11, Day: 16, Year: 59

(Month: eleven; Day: sixteen; Year: fifty-nine)

Pick 3

8-8-6

(eight, eight, six)

Pick 5

01-13-21-22-31

(one, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $106,000

Powerball

23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000

Comments / 0

