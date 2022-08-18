NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 3-07, White Balls: 4-25
(Red Balls: three, seven; White Balls: four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
04-07-27-37-42, Lucky Ball: 15
(four, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 11, Day: 16, Year: 59
(Month: eleven; Day: sixteen; Year: fifty-nine)
Pick 3
8-8-6
(eight, eight, six)
Pick 5
01-13-21-22-31
(one, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $106,000
Powerball
23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
