WEAU-TV 13
BRF Fire & EMS celebrates 150 years
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - On May 20, 1872, the Black River Falls Fire Department was founded. Now, 150 years later, the department is celebrating this milestone. “We really wanted to do this for the community because we ask the community for a lot, you know, as far as donations and everything else to help us buy the equipment that we need. So, we thought it was great that we are able to give back to them too,” Jody Stoker, Black River Falls Fire Chief said.
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire, Monroe Counties see increase in level of COVID-19 activity
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County increases from a low level of COVID-19 activity to a medium level of activity. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 171 cases of COVID in the County this week. That’s an increase of 14 cases since last week. Five more people living in Eau Claire County are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.
WEAU-TV 13
Prestige Auto donates $12,700 to veterans’ charities
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A $12,700 donation is made by Prestige Auto to several local charities supporting veterans. The car dealership held an event Thursday afternoon to hand out checks to multiple organizations. During the month of July, $100 from each vehicle sold went towards the donation. This is the 9th year Prestige Auto has organized the fundraiser.
WEAU-TV 13
10th annual Cop on a Rooftop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 40 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Wisconsin took part in the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop Friday. Dunkin’ and area police officers and law enforcement continued the incredible tradition of raising funds and awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin. Anyone who made a donation received a free donut while people who donated more than $10 also got a free coffee.
WEAU-TV 13
The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley. The show is on August 19th and August 20th at the Rock Falls Raceway just outside of Eau Claire. There will be trucks of all sizes from all over the Midwest with some even having...
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On August 20, community members came out to show their support of an Elk Mount teenager battling a rare, fast spreading bone cancer. 16-year-old Chance Peters was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January. To help cover expenses like the cost of traveling to Rochester for treatment, family members hosted a fundraiser.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for August 18th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week 1 of Prep Football kicks off with Chippewa Falls vs Holmen, Menomonie vs Rice Lake, Hudson vs. Marshfield, River Falls vs Wisconsin Rapids (Lincoln), and Elk Mound vs Spooner. Somerset High honors their late head coach Bruce Larson. 14U Eau Claire Babe Ruth takes on West Fargo. Green Bay preseason previews and Brewers take on the Dodgers.
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Exotic Pet Expo allows community to learn about different pets
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Exposition Center hosed the Eau Claire Exotic Pet Expo, showing off a variety different animals. From birds, to snakes, to rats and more, a variety of animals were at the expo, where community members could learn about, and even take home some of the pets.
WEAU-TV 13
62nd Indian Head Kennel Club Dog Show
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 62nd Indian Head Kennel Club Dog Show was in Chippewa Falls this weekend. Dogs and their owners competed in rally and obedience, conformation, the barn hunt and junior showmanship events. Community members were able to see and learn about different dog breed, while watching...
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place...
WEAU-TV 13
The Reboot Social is ready to open after facing delays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new arcade bar in downtown Eau Claire is almost ready to open its doors after a few setbacks. The Reboot Social is a new arcade bar that will be opening Labor Day weekend. Co-owner, Ian Prock, said it will be full of entertainment. “It’s three...
winonaradio.com
Fatal Accident Said to be Caused by Distracted Driving
(KWNO)- A 3-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 a week ago was caused by one driver looking at her phone, says the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office. Just before 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th, Buffalo Couty Sherriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at the intersection of Henry Ln in Milton Township.
WEAU-TV 13
Hundreds came out to the Team Hope Walk/Run for Huntington’s Disease awareness and fundraising
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Huntington’s Disease is a genetic condition impacting families in the Chippewa Valley and all around the country. The Eau Claire Team Hope Walk/Run event brought community members impacted by the disease together to walk to raise awareness and fundraise for a cure to the genetic disease.
cwbradio.com
More Information on Motorcycle Accident that Occurred Sunday Evening Near Neillsville
We have more information regarding a motorcycle accident that occurred near Neillsville Sunday evening. According to a report from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 73, at Maple Road, when the driver swerved on the chip seal that was on the road and lost control of the vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
winonaradio.com
ATV Crash Leads to Death in Trempealeau County
(KWNO)- Around 6:00 p.m. last night Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office received a report of an elderly male who had yet to return home or been heard from since the prior day. Deputies were dispatched near Lindberg Lane where the male was last known to be checking hunting land on...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 20th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football week one wraps up with a showdown at Carson Park as Eau Claire Regis hosts the Prescott Cardinals. Plus, women’s prep tennis is underway as Eau Claire Memorial hosts their invite.
