Two adults died, while two other adults and a toddler were injured in a head-on traffic crash late Thursday morning in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that just after 11 AM, a passenger car and an SUV collided on Highway 7 at Mile Marker 150 in Hale Township. Authorities say a passenger car was westbound on Highway 7 when it crossed the center line colliding with an SUV that was eastbound on Highway 7.

MCLEOD COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO