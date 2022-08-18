Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KUTV
Week of districts' first day of classes wraps up with Ogden Schools
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Though Friday is typically the end of the school week, for more than 10,000 Utah students, it's the first day of the school year. Kids in the Ogden School District returned to the classroom on Aug. 19 with newly-built schools and access to a new online system designed to help them -- and their parents -- stay better engaged in the educational process.
KUTV
Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
KUTV
New partnership may bring third pro sports team to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new partnership with Smith Entertainment Group may bring another professional sports team to Utah. Ryan Smith, chairman of the company which owns the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, announced they sold a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners "to invest in the greater Utah sports and business community."
KUTV
IMPACT Magazine empowerment event in Salt Lake City, Utah
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Tunisha Brown. Tunisha’s passion is to awaken black men and women to an understanding of the power they have within. To use their strengths to take charge of their lives and the communities that surround them. “To be a black...
KUTV
High School Football: Roy Comes Up Big Against Fremont, Plus 12 Other Matchups
8/19/2022 — ( KUTV) - In Week 2 of the high school football season Roy jumped out to a 17-0 lead on Fremont and cruised to a 13 point win on Friday Night Rivals. Watch the game highlights right here, along with 12 other matchups from around the state.
KUTV
David vs. Goliath: West High football team taking on top team in nation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Olosaa Solovi, head football coach of West High School in Salt Lake City, is looking to turn his team into the juggernaut it was in the 1990s. “When I was at West in the 90s, we were a total powerhouse,” said Solovi. “The program has been struggling the last 20 years.”
KUTV
New Davis superintendent to address race issues in district
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — New Davis Schools superintendent Dr. Dan Linford spoke to our Crisis In The Classroom team at a critical time in the history of the embattled school district. The U.S. Department of Justice in 2021 published a scathing report that the district repeatedly failed to address...
KUTV
Granite District shares details of investigation into use of racial slur by administrator
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District is sharing new details of its investigation into a former Bennion Jr. High vice principal who used a racial slur while conversing with a group of students. The district confirmed the administrator used a racial slur during the incident...
KUTV
Treasure trove of local products at new Orem store
KUTV — Painted Tree Boutique has a new location in Orem!. You can shop for local items from hundreds of vendors under one roof!. For more information visit paintedtree.com/locations/orem-utah. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday...
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
KUTV
Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County
TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
KUTV
Riverton police search for alleged porch pirate after U-Haul found crashed in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a man they said was using a U-Haul to carry away packages that had been delivered to residents' porches after the vehicle was found crashed. Riverton City Police Sgt. John Arnoldson said multiple residents have had packages taken from their porches...
KUTV
Teen suspected of drunk driving crashes into Salt Lake police car
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two patrol cars with the Salt Lake City Police Department were damaged after officers said a 17-year-old girl crashed into one of them. They said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Friday while officers were responding to an unrelated call near 751 South and 300 East.
KUTV
Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
KUTV
Jewelry made from ethically sourced animal bones
KUTV — The following information is provided by The Local Artisan Collective. Rachel Wheeler and Ava Halka opened their shop, Vulture Vixens on Halloween of 2020, which is quite fitting for the unique jewelry they make. These Ogden-based artists create one-of-a-kind jewelry using animal bones. All of these bones...
KUTV
Over 100 laser incidents involving aircraft already reported in Salt Lake City for 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Laser incidents involving an aircraft in the United States hit an all-time high in 2021, according to the latest report from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA reported 9,723 laser incidents in 2021, up from 6,852 in 2020. This is the highest reported number...
KUTV
Suspect arrested on charge of aggravated assault at Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A large part of Pioneer Park was taped off in downtown Salt Lake City after multiple officers responded to an aggravated assault. At least eight squad cars and one fire truck were at the scene between 300 and 400 West along 300 South. Officials...
KUTV
Body camera footage shows arrest of suspect accused in Centerville home invasion, arson
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Centerville have released body camera video of an incident in which a suspect allegedly set a family's home on fire after invading their home. Charges were filed against 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead of Salt Lake City after officers said he unlawfully entered a...
KUTV
$50k reward for information on suspects accused of assaulting, robbing USPS letter carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a USPS letter carrier. They said the incident happened at 1375 Concord Street in Salt Lake...
