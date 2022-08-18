ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
CABAZON, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Chino car club president arrested for doing burnouts

CHINO, Calif. - An investigation into vandalism damage done to an intersection of Chino led to the arrest of a local car club president who was caught on camera during burnouts there, according to police. The suspect, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was arrested for felony vandalism in...
CHINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police. The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. According to police, two women were walking the baby in a...
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Young boy whose family was victimized by crime receives birthday bicycle from Fontana P.D.

A young boy's family was the victim of a crime, but he was still able to celebrate a happy birthday thanks to generous donations from police personnel and businesses. Last week, seven-year-old David and his mother were at a local park for swimming lessons when their vehicle was broken into, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Police Department on Aug. 18.
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

Driver smashes SUV into Huntington Beach home

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A driver was rushed to the hospital after smashing an SUV into a home in Huntington Beach. The Huntington Beach Fire Department responded to a call in the 19400 block of McLaren Drive a little after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Door bell camera captured the moments the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party
foxla.com

Funeral held for man shot dead by San Bernardino Police

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Five weeks after 23-year-old Rob Adams was fatally shot by San Bernardino Police a funeral was held for him Saturday. Hundreds of people filled the Ecclesia Christian Fellowship Church in San Bernardino. The reason for the delay in burial can be directly connected to the conflicting accounts of how he died.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years

The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers. Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

Woman shot and killed near downtown LA; suspect flees on bicycle

LOS ANGELES - A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
foxla.com

Bicyclist shot and killed in Echo Park

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Drive around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy