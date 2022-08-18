Read full article on original website
Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
Man Wounded During Family Fight; Suspect Flees Scene In White Import Sedan
A fight involving family members in front of a Garden Grove home Sunday escalated into a shooting leaving a 28-year-old man wounded and a 20-year-old man fleeing the scene in a white import sedan, authorities said.
VIDEO: Chino car club president arrested for doing burnouts
CHINO, Calif. - An investigation into vandalism damage done to an intersection of Chino led to the arrest of a local car club president who was caught on camera during burnouts there, according to police. The suspect, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was arrested for felony vandalism in...
Fight at family party in Garden Grove leads to attempted murder: Police
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A fight at a family party in Garden Grove led to the shooting of a family member, according to police. It happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. Offices responded to the home after someone called to report...
Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police. The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. According to police, two women were walking the baby in a...
Young boy whose family was victimized by crime receives birthday bicycle from Fontana P.D.
A young boy's family was the victim of a crime, but he was still able to celebrate a happy birthday thanks to generous donations from police personnel and businesses. Last week, seven-year-old David and his mother were at a local park for swimming lessons when their vehicle was broken into, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Police Department on Aug. 18.
Car club president arrested after caught on video doing stunts in Chino intersection
The president of a local car club was arrested after video captured the car doing dangerous street maneuvers in a Chino intersection.
Driver smashes SUV into Huntington Beach home
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A driver was rushed to the hospital after smashing an SUV into a home in Huntington Beach. The Huntington Beach Fire Department responded to a call in the 19400 block of McLaren Drive a little after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Door bell camera captured the moments the...
Woman shot and killed in downtown LA, shooter flees on bike
A woman was shot and killed after an argument in downtown Los Angeles. Police say the shooter rode away on a bicycle.
Funeral held for man shot dead by San Bernardino Police
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Five weeks after 23-year-old Rob Adams was fatally shot by San Bernardino Police a funeral was held for him Saturday. Hundreds of people filled the Ecclesia Christian Fellowship Church in San Bernardino. The reason for the delay in burial can be directly connected to the conflicting accounts of how he died.
Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years
The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers. Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.
Woman shot and killed near downtown LA; suspect flees on bicycle
LOS ANGELES - A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.
VIDEO: Street vendor attacked and carjacked by homeless man in Hancock Park
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on video punching a street vendor before stealing his van in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The incident happened at the 700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard just south of Wilshire Boulevard...
Woman drives car through Newport Beach playground and into ocean; DUI suspected
A woman was taken into custody by police Friday evening after she drove her vehicle off of a dock and into the ocean in Newport Beach. It happened around 7:50 p.m. near a park on Via Genoa Road in Newport Beach. Newport Beach police say a woman in her late 40s drove her vehicle through […]
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD
A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
Bicyclist shot and killed in Echo Park
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Drive around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
California store bans masks after thieves use them to avoid being identified
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A Beverly Hills store has implemented a new policy prohibiting mask-wearing inside its establishment, citing a rash of robberies at the store where they could not identify the thieves. The owner of 'Kitson' on Robertson Boulevard, Fraser Ross, released a statement about their new policy:. "At...
Man Behind Bars For Alleged Attempt to Set Grocery Store Employee on Fire
A 31-year-old transient man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a grocery store employee, who confronted him about allegedly trying to steal a cartful of items. Raul Genaro Bautista was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery, according to the Riverside County...
Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
