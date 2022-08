Ocean City will host a Green Fair under the covered loggia of the Ocean City Music Pier from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The community-wide event is designed to educate and encourage people of all ages to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. Green Fairs allow participants to learn how small individual efforts can make a huge difference in their communities.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO