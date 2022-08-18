ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee schools continue to detect lead in drinking water despite testing mandates

By Adam Mintzer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26CKV2_0hLPZAWx00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to a recently released report from the Tennessee Department of Health, 53 school districts reported having at least one source of drinking water with high levels of lead.
However, without proper testing, it would be extremely difficult for these high levels to be detected.

The presence of lead in water doesn’t make it taste odd, smell weird or look strange, according to experts, but it can silently wreak havoc on children’s bodies and minds.

According to recently released data from the Tennessee Department of Health, unsafe levels of lead were detected in 19 Middle Tennessee counties in 2022, 44 counties statewide.

Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties

“Lead in children’s blood what that can lead to is behavior and learning problems, lower IQ, hyperactivity, slow growth, and potentially anemia,” said Caroline Pakenham, co-author of a report for the National Association of State Boards of Education on lead levels in school drinking water.

A Tennessee law that went into effect in 2019 orders that if a school was built before 1998, each local school district has to have a system in place to test drinking water for lead.

If lead levels are 20 parts per billion (ppb) or greater, then parents have to be notified, the water source needs to be taken offline and the water needs to be retested again 90 days after the district’s efforts to fix it.

The EPA says if the lead levels of a drinking water source are 15 ppb, action needs to be taken . Under Tennessee law, if the ppb is between 15 and 19, the school must test the water annually until it is below 15 ppb but is not mandated to report it to state agencies.

“All local boards of education have the policy to implement a program to reduce the potential sources of lead contamination in drinking water in schools. The policy must require periodic testing of lead levels in drinking water sources at school facilities and specific actions depending upon the results of the tests,” said a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Education in a statement to News 2.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

While Pakenham said all efforts to lower lead levels in water should be applauded, not all of them are a permanent solution.

She said if a school implements a filter system, it should be changed, schools should check lead levels again after making changes to plumbing, and if they are keeping lead levels down by flushing the pipes, schools should be flushing continuously.

Pakenham added that when schools are on a break, lead levels may be creeping up.

“Child care facilities really should be flushing their water and that’s moving water through the pipes after a long weekend, after a summer break, after a holiday because you can have heavy metals build up after long time periods,” she explained.

Pakenham said one of the best ways to make sure lead levels remain low is to replace plumbing materials, but she acknowledges that it can be expensive and timely to do that. Therefore, she says making sure kids have clean drinking water is a team effort between school boards, districts, parents and state and local government.

And while all efforts to lower lead levels are an important step, Pakenham says the goal should be getting lead levels as close to zero as possible.

“There is no level in children’s blood that is safe,” she said.

This sentiment is echoed by the American Academy of Pediatrics , which views the EPAs benchmark of 15 ppb as a level that should not be used as a health standard.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Cheatham County Schools released a statement to News 2, which reads:

Schools in Cheatham county were among the top 10 with the highest number of drinking fixtures with high levels of lead. In a statement to News 2 a spokesperson for the Cheatham County School District said, “In 2020, the Cheatham County School District tested every source of water in our buildings, 1,442 sources in all not including toilets. 29 had unacceptable levels of lead. They have all since been remediated and cleared or they are shut off.”

Cheatham County Schools

Pakenham says parents who are concerned about lead levels in the water at their child’s school should ask their district what mitigation strategies are in place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

Related
Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
FRANKLIN, TN
WATE

Essay about voting could earn a Tennessee student $500

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee students could win up to $500 for writing an essay in the state’s Civics Essay Contest. This year’s theme asks students from PreK to 12th grade to write about “Why Your Vote Matters.” The contest is open to all Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Yes, they still teach Tennessee history in public schools

In 2004, I founded the non-profit organization Tennessee History for Kids. Our mission is to help teachers cover Tennessee history and basic social studies, and we do this through booklets, a website, and teacher training. I also field questions about social studies standards and Tennessee history, and I get this...
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesboro.com

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Middle Tennessee#Plumbing#Foodsafety#General Health
WSMV

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
TheHorse.com

Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee

On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy