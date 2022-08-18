Read full article on original website
Person shot in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — In a Facebook post, the Lamar County Sheriff's Office said that they are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Fredonia Church Road on Sunday. One suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting, and one person has been taken to an area hospital.
WTVM
Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules
PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
WTVM
Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protecting and serving is what officers do. One officer is going above and beyond his call of duty in Columbus and is being recognized for his efforts. Gang-related crimes in Columbus have dropped, and one man has made it his mission to eliminate gangs in the city. Lieutenant Jeremy Hattaway says he feels honored to be able to represent the men and women who work so hard alongside him. He says he wouldn’t have received this award without his team.
WTVM
Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman is charged with manslaughter following an overnight shooting in Loachapoka. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man shot at a home on Lee Road 620 around 11:30PM on Saturday night. First responders discovered 23-year-old...
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge...
WTVM
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Growing concern In East Alabama -- there is no juvenile detention center in Russell County, so young people who commit crimes are often sent to Lee County’s facility. But with a rise in crime across the Chattahoochee Valley, a local judge says that the...
Police: Suspect in ‘seemingly random’ shootings on I-85 had 2,000 rounds of ammo
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police who arrested a gunman with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was...
I-85 shooting suspect was driving around with 10 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammo, police say
A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday. The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random...
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting
An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
fox5atlanta.com
Toddler hospitalized when driver backed into them, Georgia State Patrol says
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car backed into a 2-year-old child, sending them to a hospital. The child was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where they are considered stable. Georgia State Patrol said the crash report is not complete and didn't mention any charges.
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
WTVM
Troup Co. sheriffs searching for suspect in alleged rape
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a reported rape. Troup County authorities say the incident happened on Aug. 9 at a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway around 2 p.m. According to the victim,...
WTVM
Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus Parks and Rec, the Boxwood Recreation Center on Enoch Drive in Columbus will be temporarily closed. The organization says, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances, the rec center will be closed until further notice. However, they say the Parks and Recreation Department is making...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn't need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man's life, his supervisors said. “The actions of Officer Fisher...
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
