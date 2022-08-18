ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

13WMAZ

Person shot in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — In a Facebook post, the Lamar County Sheriff's Office said that they are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Fredonia Church Road on Sunday. One suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting, and one person has been taken to an area hospital.
LAMAR COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules

PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protecting and serving is what officers do. One officer is going above and beyond his call of duty in Columbus and is being recognized for his efforts. Gang-related crimes in Columbus have dropped, and one man has made it his mission to eliminate gangs in the city. Lieutenant Jeremy Hattaway says he feels honored to be able to represent the men and women who work so hard alongside him. He says he wouldn’t have received this award without his team.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman is charged with manslaughter following an overnight shooting in Loachapoka. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man shot at a home on Lee Road 620 around 11:30PM on Saturday night. First responders discovered 23-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Person
Adam Lucas
Newnan Times-Herald

‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting

An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
EVANS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say

ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Toddler hospitalized when driver backed into them, Georgia State Patrol says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car backed into a 2-year-old child, sending them to a hospital. The child was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where they are considered stable. Georgia State Patrol said the crash report is not complete and didn't mention any charges.
WACO, GA
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 46

Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
CARROLLTON, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a  29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Troup Co. sheriffs searching for suspect in alleged rape

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a reported rape. Troup County authorities say the incident happened on Aug. 9 at a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway around 2 p.m. According to the victim,...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus Parks and Rec, the Boxwood Recreation Center on Enoch Drive in Columbus will be temporarily closed. The organization says, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances, the rec center will be closed until further notice. However, they say the Parks and Recreation Department is making...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
LAGRANGE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life

Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn't need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man's life, his supervisors said. “The actions of Officer Fisher...
OPELIKA, AL
WSAV News 3

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
AUBURN, AL

