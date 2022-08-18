Read full article on original website
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
Kiely Rodni: Divers find body inside sunken car in search for missing California teenager
Divers searching for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni say they have discovered her body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water.Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old. A spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff’s office told The Independent that she could not yet confirm the body’s identity, but that investigators from local police forces and the FBI are at the scene.Kiely Rodni was last seen in the small hours of 6 August at a...
