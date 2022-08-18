Read full article on original website
“Burgers in the Park” One-Day Event in Montrose Today (Saturday)
A special one-day event will be held in the community of Montrose today (Saturday) as an alternative to Montrose Days, which was canceled for this year. “Burgers in the Park” will be held at the Veteran’s Park across from Jacque B’s. Montrose Scout Troop burgers, fries and...
Funeral Services Today (Friday) for Michael Wolford, Killed in Recent Head-on Traffic Crash
A Litchfield man who was a longtime resident of Winsted will be remembered at a funeral Mass today in Winsted. 39-year-old Michael Wolford was one of two men who died in a head-on traffic crash last Friday evening, August 12th in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. The Wright County Sheriff’s...
“Local Heroes” Celebration Continues in Monticello
The impact of countless “Local Heroes” is being celebrated through today (Saturday) at a special event in Monticello. The 2nd Annual “Local Heroes Days” will be honoring frontline workers, including law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, veterans, Armed Forces, educators and medical personnel for their work from 10 AM to 4 PM today (Saturday) at the Monticello RV Center at 3880 Chelsea Road in Monticello.
2022 W.C. Area Girls Soccer Preview/Schedules/Scores
Last year: 4-12 Last game: L to Rogers 1-0 in Section Semifinals. Top Players returning: Kendra Ellis, Sr. (4 goals), Zia Wulf, So. (3 goals/3 Assist), Peyton Anderson, Jr (2.71 GAA) Preview: The Bison defeated their biggest rival STMA in the Section Quarterfinals last year, giving them momentum going into...
St. Cloud Woman Injured in SUV vs. Commercial Vehicle Crash in Clearwater Township
One person was injured when an SUV and a commercial vehicle collided Wednesday afternoon in Clearwater Township. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 5 PM near the intersection of Wright County Road 7 Northwest and 160th Street Northwest. When deputies arrived on the scene, they...
Two Dead, Three Others Injured in McLeod County Head-On Crash
Two adults died, while two other adults and a toddler were injured in a head-on traffic crash late Thursday morning in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that just after 11 AM, a passenger car and an SUV collided on Highway 7 at Mile Marker 150 in Hale Township. Authorities say a passenger car was westbound on Highway 7 when it crossed the center line colliding with an SUV that was eastbound on Highway 7.
