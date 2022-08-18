ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MN

krwc1360.com

“Burgers in the Park” One-Day Event in Montrose Today (Saturday)

A special one-day event will be held in the community of Montrose today (Saturday) as an alternative to Montrose Days, which was canceled for this year. “Burgers in the Park” will be held at the Veteran’s Park across from Jacque B’s. Montrose Scout Troop burgers, fries and...
MONTROSE, MN
krwc1360.com

“Local Heroes” Celebration Continues in Monticello

The impact of countless “Local Heroes” is being celebrated through today (Saturday) at a special event in Monticello. The 2nd Annual “Local Heroes Days” will be honoring frontline workers, including law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, veterans, Armed Forces, educators and medical personnel for their work from 10 AM to 4 PM today (Saturday) at the Monticello RV Center at 3880 Chelsea Road in Monticello.
MONTICELLO, MN
krwc1360.com

2022 W.C. Area Girls Soccer Preview/Schedules/Scores

Last year: 4-12 Last game: L to Rogers 1-0 in Section Semifinals. Top Players returning: Kendra Ellis, Sr. (4 goals), Zia Wulf, So. (3 goals/3 Assist), Peyton Anderson, Jr (2.71 GAA) Preview: The Bison defeated their biggest rival STMA in the Section Quarterfinals last year, giving them momentum going into...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Buffalo, MN
Buffalo, MN
Rockford, MN
krwc1360.com

Two Dead, Three Others Injured in McLeod County Head-On Crash

Two adults died, while two other adults and a toddler were injured in a head-on traffic crash late Thursday morning in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that just after 11 AM, a passenger car and an SUV collided on Highway 7 at Mile Marker 150 in Hale Township. Authorities say a passenger car was westbound on Highway 7 when it crossed the center line colliding with an SUV that was eastbound on Highway 7.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN

