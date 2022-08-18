ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Madras Pioneer

Culver Crawdad Festival returns

Families flood back to Culver's signature event, a Creole-style crawdad boil After a two-year pause for the pandemic, the Culver Crawdad Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 20, and few people are happier than Jess Smith who started the festival in the late 1980s. "Around 1988 or '89, I can't remember." Maybe Smith can't remember because the crawdad boil had simple beginnings, just a celebration for family and friends. Smith spent a few years making a living fishing crawdads in Lake Billy Chinook. "After three or four years of shipping the crawdads to Europe for their festivals, I decided...
CULVER, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Little Woody Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend

Famous for barrel-aged brews and its gnome-costumed attendees, The Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer Cider & Whiskey Festival returns to the lush lawn of the Deschutes Historical Museum at 129 Northwest Idaho Avenue in downtown Bend on September 2 and 3, 2022. The annual Little Woody commemorates one of Central Oregon’s...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Cascade Car Show shines in Redmond

Chrome and custom paint glistened on the streets of Redmond Saturday. The annual Cascades Car Show rolled into downtown with a little something for every auto enthusiast. As the show got under way Leana Geraghty of Bend cued up some classic tunes on a cassette radio that mirrored her ride.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Bend, OR
Pets & Animals
KTVZ

Pro bull-riding event brings in the toughest bulls to Redmond’s O’Neil Arena

In Redmond, the O'Neil Arena put on the "Grizzly Mountain" professional bull riding event Saturday night. About 30 bull riders geared up for a wild ride. It was a chance for people to see some bull riders taking on the toughest bulls. Bulls were brought in hours before the event, being checked in as they were unloaded from the trailer. Julio Moreno, a stock contractor from Oakdale, California, brought in 13 bulls for the event.
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire puts Three Rivers on evacuation notice

Level 2 evacuation urges residents to pack their car and be ready to go at a moment's notice A wildfire on Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive has all of the Three Rivers housing development west of Madras on Level 2 evacuation alert. Some speculate lightning started the fire. Central Oregon Fire Information has not confirmed the cause. The Jefferson County Sheriff urges residents to pack their vehicles and be ready at a moment's notices. As of 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 the fire involved between seven and eight acres. Central Oregon Fire Information describes the suppression...
MADRAS, OR
opb.org

Talk heats up around Bend’s homeless camping code

The temperature is rising on a potential camping code in Bend, both in the city council and the general public. The code change, which is in its planning stages, could limit where and how those experiencing homelessness could camp on public property in the city. Bend is seeking the code...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Beer#Ktvz#Pups#Crux Fermentation Project#Community Guidelines
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 21-27

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of August 21-27. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) –Asphalt paving work will be occurring. Work will include construction of new asphalt pavement between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KTVZ News Channel 21

Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite

A man living in a camp trailer on the city of Bend’s Juniper Ridge property threatened a neighbor with a chain and damaged her trailer, leading to a standoff, SWAT Team call-out and arrest of the man, but it took a K-9's bite to take him into custody, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Pair Suspected Of Drug Trafficking

REDMOND, OR -- A Redmond couple faces charges following an investigation by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit. DCSO says they conducted a short term investigation into 32-year-old Michael Meston for the sales of fentanyl pills imported from Portland and later distributed in Deschutes County. At about...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown

A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy