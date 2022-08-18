Families flood back to Culver's signature event, a Creole-style crawdad boil After a two-year pause for the pandemic, the Culver Crawdad Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 20, and few people are happier than Jess Smith who started the festival in the late 1980s. "Around 1988 or '89, I can't remember." Maybe Smith can't remember because the crawdad boil had simple beginnings, just a celebration for family and friends. Smith spent a few years making a living fishing crawdads in Lake Billy Chinook. "After three or four years of shipping the crawdads to Europe for their festivals, I decided...

