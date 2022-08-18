Read full article on original website
Central Oregonians enjoy parade, all-day food trucks and music as Culver Crawdad Festival returns
CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Culver Crawdad Festival returned on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. It's a family-friendly event that is back and better than ever. The post Central Oregonians enjoy parade, all-day food trucks and music as Culver Crawdad Festival returns appeared first on KTVZ.
Culver Crawdad Festival returns
Families flood back to Culver's signature event, a Creole-style crawdad boil After a two-year pause for the pandemic, the Culver Crawdad Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 20, and few people are happier than Jess Smith who started the festival in the late 1980s. "Around 1988 or '89, I can't remember." Maybe Smith can't remember because the crawdad boil had simple beginnings, just a celebration for family and friends. Smith spent a few years making a living fishing crawdads in Lake Billy Chinook. "After three or four years of shipping the crawdads to Europe for their festivals, I decided...
cascadebusnews.com
Little Woody Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend
Famous for barrel-aged brews and its gnome-costumed attendees, The Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer Cider & Whiskey Festival returns to the lush lawn of the Deschutes Historical Museum at 129 Northwest Idaho Avenue in downtown Bend on September 2 and 3, 2022. The annual Little Woody commemorates one of Central Oregon’s...
centraloregondaily.com
Cascade Car Show shines in Redmond
Chrome and custom paint glistened on the streets of Redmond Saturday. The annual Cascades Car Show rolled into downtown with a little something for every auto enthusiast. As the show got under way Leana Geraghty of Bend cued up some classic tunes on a cassette radio that mirrored her ride.
Bend’s summer tourism numbers are down slightly, Visit Bend says
You may not have noticed it, as many of your favorite spots are likely still crowded -- but Visit Bend says fewer people are visiting town this summer than in past years. The post Bend’s summer tourism numbers are down slightly, Visit Bend says appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Pro bull-riding event brings in the toughest bulls to Redmond’s O’Neil Arena
In Redmond, the O'Neil Arena put on the "Grizzly Mountain" professional bull riding event Saturday night. About 30 bull riders geared up for a wild ride. It was a chance for people to see some bull riders taking on the toughest bulls. Bulls were brought in hours before the event, being checked in as they were unloaded from the trailer. Julio Moreno, a stock contractor from Oakdale, California, brought in 13 bulls for the event.
Fire puts Three Rivers on evacuation notice
Level 2 evacuation urges residents to pack their car and be ready to go at a moment's notice A wildfire on Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive has all of the Three Rivers housing development west of Madras on Level 2 evacuation alert. Some speculate lightning started the fire. Central Oregon Fire Information has not confirmed the cause. The Jefferson County Sheriff urges residents to pack their vehicles and be ready at a moment's notices. As of 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 the fire involved between seven and eight acres. Central Oregon Fire Information describes the suppression...
opb.org
Talk heats up around Bend’s homeless camping code
The temperature is rising on a potential camping code in Bend, both in the city council and the general public. The code change, which is in its planning stages, could limit where and how those experiencing homelessness could camp on public property in the city. Bend is seeking the code...
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 21-27
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of August 21-27. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) –Asphalt paving work will be occurring. Work will include construction of new asphalt pavement between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
KTVZ
City of Bend’s giveaway of closed Hong Kong Restaurant items draws a crowd
The city notice said "first come, first served," so the city of Bend's giveaway of surplus equipment and items from the closed Hong Kong Restaurant, making way for a road project, drew a crowd Thursday interested in seeing what they could get. We talked to several people who showed up...
Bend firefighter, twin brother, who died in plane crash, honored with procession as residents line streets
BEND — More than 100 people, including dozens of emergency first responders, lined Greenwood Avenue in Bend on Wednesday for a procession in honor of Bend Fire & Rescue engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother, Mark Harro, both of whom died in a plane crash in Idaho on Monday.
Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite
A man living in a camp trailer on the city of Bend’s Juniper Ridge property threatened a neighbor with a chain and damaged her trailer, leading to a standoff, SWAT Team call-out and arrest of the man, but it took a K-9's bite to take him into custody, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Redmond Pair Suspected Of Drug Trafficking
REDMOND, OR -- A Redmond couple faces charges following an investigation by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit. DCSO says they conducted a short term investigation into 32-year-old Michael Meston for the sales of fentanyl pills imported from Portland and later distributed in Deschutes County. At about...
KTVZ
City of Bend buys closed Hong Kong Restaurant property for 3rd Street-Wilson Ave. intersection project
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The closed Hong Kong Restaurant in southeast Bend will be demolished soon by the property’s new owner, the city of Bend, to make way for a safer intersection at Third Street and Wilson Avenue. But first, the restaurant’s old equipment is being given away this week, declared surplus by the city.
Suspects arrested after Kaylee Sawyer’s ashes stolen
The cremated remains of a Bend college student who was murdered by a campus security guard in 2016 were reportedly stolen and thrown out, authorities said.
Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown
A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
