Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa was stunning in yellow as her husband, Mark Consuelos shared a new pic of her on his Insta story. The gorgeous pic features Ripa as she stands barefoot on a dock, gazing at the nearly emerald-hued water. The morning TV show host has pulled her hair back into a perfect beach bun. Ripa completes the look as she dons a gorgeous yellow coverup dress. Consuelos captions the stunning pic by writing “Mi amor.” See the photo here.
Singer Michael Bublé and his wife have welcomed their fourth child into the world, finally sharing the little girl’s name with fans!. Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are now officially the parents of four, after welcoming their baby girl, Cielo into the world recently. Additionally, the I’ll Never Not Love You singer took to Instagram shortly after her birth, sharing with fans on social media a sweet message for the newest addition to their family. The post has an extra surprise, too, as the proud parents share their new little girl’s unique name, Cielo.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
After a tough year, Miley Cyrus’s brother, Trace Cyrus, says he feels much healthier both physically and mentally. The 33-year-old musician and son of Billy Ray Cyrus posted some images on his official Twitter. The shirtless photos provide evidence of an impressive transformation. “The picture on the left is...
For 11 years, Ozzy Osbourne served as the frontman and vocalist for the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. In 1979, however, the iconic singer’s substance abuse issues became too much for the band to handle and he was replaced by Rainbow vocalist Ronnie James Dio. Though Dio was,...
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee got fans interested with an Instagram story. Fans of the show are now wondering what the post meant. Zee shared a tweet to her story from Terrence Lee. The tweet said: “If you’re compromising your needs, lowering your standards, or trying to change your personality to make others happy, you’re headed in the wrong direction.” Zee added her own comment to the story as well, writing: “Feels so good to be slowly turning away from that wrong direction over time.”
From his Hollywood debut in 1926 to his tragic death in 1979, John Wayne amassed nearly 200 acting credits, becoming a symbol of Americana and a true icon of both the Western genre and the Golden Age of Hollywood along the way. In the course of his 50-year career, John...
Not even Kaley Cuoco can believe that CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory ended over three years ago.
It’s been just over a year since Chayce Beckham won Season 19 of American Idol, and he’s already made a name for himself as a Nashville Country singer. But becoming a superstar is still a work in progress. and he’s learning a lot along the way. Since...
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
With The View currently on hiatus for the rest of the month, co-host Sara Haines is taking a much-needed vacation and enjoying some time in her hometown of Newtown, Iowa. In a post on Instagram, The View co-host shared a snapshot of her and her family having fun on the trip by posing all together in an old fashion telephone booth. “When a phone both become a clown car,” Haines captioned the post.
Following the intense legal drama, Jackass star Bam Margera is now revealing his true feelings about the latest film in the franchise, Jackass Forever. During a recent appearance on the Wild Ride With Steve-O, Bam Margera showed that not all of his friendships with the Jackass cast and crew were dissolved. “Everything [was] mean for a reason,” Margera explained. “And I’m much better off not being in it. I’m happy to not be in it. I don’t want to do that anymore. I don’t want to be a part of it. I’m much happier without it.”
James Cameron decided to stick to his guns when he was asked to remove a scene that Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and many others hated in 'Titanic', which later paid off.
When we think of anniversaries, we often think of relaxing days spent on the beach or other similar getaways. However, America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum and her husband, the German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, put a whole different spin on a weekend getaway. Instead, the famous couple headed to Austria for a “hardcore” wellness retreat in celebration of their three-year anniversary. While there, Klum spent some time in the hospital and we’re here to find out why.
For Patrick Swayze, 'Road House' became a major win. But he paid a price for it, breaking two of his ribs during the film’s big fight scene.
Outsider.com
