ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bea Arthur
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Lucille Ball
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa Lights Up Instagram in New Beach Pic Posted by Her Husband

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa was stunning in yellow as her husband, Mark Consuelos shared a new pic of her on his Insta story. The gorgeous pic features Ripa as she stands barefoot on a dock, gazing at the nearly emerald-hued water. The morning TV show host has pulled her hair back into a perfect beach bun. Ripa completes the look as she dons a gorgeous yellow coverup dress. Consuelos captions the stunning pic by writing “Mi amor.” See the photo here.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Michael Bublé & His Wife Welcome Fourth Child, Reveal Heartwarming Photo

Singer Michael Bublé and his wife have welcomed their fourth child into the world, finally sharing the little girl’s name with fans!. Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are now officially the parents of four, after welcoming their baby girl, Cielo into the world recently. Additionally, the I’ll Never Not Love You singer took to Instagram shortly after her birth, sharing with fans on social media a sweet message for the newest addition to their family. The post has an extra surprise, too, as the proud parents share their new little girl’s unique name, Cielo.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Music Career#Entertainment Tonight#Hollywood#The Just For Variety#Mack Rita
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Stuns Fans With Cryptic ‘Replacement’ Post

“Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee got fans interested with an Instagram story. Fans of the show are now wondering what the post meant. Zee shared a tweet to her story from Terrence Lee. The tweet said: “If you’re compromising your needs, lowering your standards, or trying to change your personality to make others happy, you’re headed in the wrong direction.” Zee added her own comment to the story as well, writing: “Feels so good to be slowly turning away from that wrong direction over time.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room

Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View Co-Host Sara Haines’ New Instagram Pic Has Fans Talking

With The View currently on hiatus for the rest of the month, co-host Sara Haines is taking a much-needed vacation and enjoying some time in her hometown of Newtown, Iowa. In a post on Instagram, The View co-host shared a snapshot of her and her family having fun on the trip by posing all together in an old fashion telephone booth. “When a phone both become a clown car,” Haines captioned the post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Reveals His Feelings About ‘Jackass Forever’ Following Intense Legal Drama

Following the intense legal drama, Jackass star Bam Margera is now revealing his true feelings about the latest film in the franchise, Jackass Forever. During a recent appearance on the Wild Ride With Steve-O, Bam Margera showed that not all of his friendships with the Jackass cast and crew were dissolved. “Everything [was] mean for a reason,” Margera explained. “And I’m much better off not being in it. I’m happy to not be in it. I don’t want to do that anymore. I don’t want to be a part of it. I’m much happier without it.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Reveals She Spent Her Anniversary Trip in Hospital

When we think of anniversaries, we often think of relaxing days spent on the beach or other similar getaways. However, America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum and her husband, the German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, put a whole different spin on a weekend getaway. Instead, the famous couple headed to Austria for a “hardcore” wellness retreat in celebration of their three-year anniversary. While there, Klum spent some time in the hospital and we’re here to find out why.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

546K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy