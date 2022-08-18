ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump meddling in NY elections, Democratic candidate for NY-10 says after endorsement

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A congressional candidate in New York accused former President Donald Trump of meddling in elections for the House of Representatives on Wednesday, just hours after Trump endorsed the contender.

Trump backed Daniel Goldman , a former federal prosecutor who served as a counsel to House Democrats during the first impeachment inquiry against the former president.

“Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him. I do this not because of the fact that he headed up the Impeachment Committee and lost, but because he was honorable, fair, and highly intelligent. While it was my honor to beat him, and beat him badly, Dan Goldman has a wonderful future ahead,” Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social network.

Goldman said Trump doesn’t actually want him in Congress.

“Last week he attacked me, now he’s pretending to endorse me to meddle in this election,” Goldman said during PIX11’s NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate.

Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty, testify against company

Rep. Mondaire Jones , who is running against Goldman to represent New York’s 10th Congressional District, said Goldman is “fulfilling Donald Trump’s vision.”

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou , who is also running in the district, chimed in on Twitter.

“Donald Trump just endorsed my multi-millionaire opponent, in case you needed a reminder of what the stakes are,” she tweeted. “#NY10, choose your fighter.”

