Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland Thorns drop competitive match with Chelsea FC in Women’s International Champions Cup
It just wasn’t in the cards for the Portland Thorns in the 2022 Women’s International Champions Cup. Chalk it up to a chock-full August schedule, bad luck, or a pair of top-tier opponents, but the Thorns still came out of the tournament winless. Their 11-game unbeaten streak in...
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Can you name Portland’s deadliest months from violence; Oregon Ducks’ rumored recruit?
Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Sign-up here to receive an email when the NewsQuiz drops. Answer all 10 questions below to earn a final score. Don’t see the quiz? Click here. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s NewsQuiz was built by developer/data specialist Mark Friesen....
Coaches have mixed thoughts of new Class 6A football playoff format ahead of 2022 season
The 2022 football season will start like any other season. Preseason games will give teams a chance to grow. League games will count towards district standing and teams will win league titles. But when the playoffs start, Class 6A will have a brand new look this fall. The postseason for...
Ready to really spread out? Oregon homes for sale on a ranch have acreage and plenty of resort perks
The median sale price of a Portland area home was $566,000 in July, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service report. The typical city lot is around 5,000 square feet. If that doesn’t feel like enough room to spread out, people can pool their funds to purchase an Oregon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25th Adult Soapbox Derby: Gravity propels dozens of soapboxes down Mount Tabor
The Adult Soapbox Derby, possibly Portland’s biggest DIY event, returned to Mount Tabor Saturday after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The free event, which hosted a virtual competition in 2020 but skipped 2021, attracted upward of 7,000 spectators and 42 race teams. The race, which travels along a steep path...
Portland Thorns vs. Chelsea FC in the Women’s International Champions Cup: score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (8/20/22)
ODDS: (Not available) What: Portland Thorns FC face Chelsea FC in the 2022 Women’s International Champions Cup third place match. When: 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 20. Where: Providence Park | Portland, OR. TV channel: ESPNU (For Comcast/Xfinity subscribers, ESPNU can be found at channel 411...
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers
When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
‘101 Places to Party Before You Die’ Portland episode celebrates weed, whiskey and kinky improv
The Portland-filmed episode of “101 Places to Party Before You Die” followed hosts Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus as they made their way across the Rose City, sipping coffee, partaking of cannabis, drinking whiskey, performing improv in front of a dominatrix, and more. (No cable? You can live...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland weather Sunday sees gray give way to sun
Sunday morning brought gray skies to downtown Portland, but sun and warmer temperatures are on the horizon for the area. The National Weather Service forecast says Portland should expect a high of 87 degrees and mostly sun on Sunday. That’s what Monday and Tuesday will bring, too, when temperatures will...
World’s ‘largest rare beer auction,’ held in Portland, helps prevent youth homelessness
Lauren Eads’ first day as director of development and communications at New Avenues for Youth was not text-book onboarding. She attended a beer auction run by the Portland nonprofit, and “I didn’t know what I was walking into,” Eads said. “All of a sudden people were raising their paddles for thousands of dollars for bottles of beer, and I was, like, ‘I think I’m in a little bit over my head.’... I was blown away.”
Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, begins delivering on promise without cliché
Brewer Nick Herrera might not ever make a Mexican lager. In fact, expect no clichés or preconceptions to come out of Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery. Herrera, Entre Compas’ founder and the son of Mexican immigrants, has released the brewery’s first beers, a Vienna lager and the West Coast style Entre Compas IPA.
Portland metro weather: Pleasant temperatures hold through weekend before heat returns
The relatively cool stretch that began Thursday continues into the weekend. Portland is expected to see more cloudy skies Saturday morning, then the sun arrives and a high of 83 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service says. The temps will rise somewhat on Sunday, with sunny conditions and a high...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring linked to July death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected. The...
Oregon’s 150-plus apprenticeship programs offer big earnings potential, lack diversity
Jen Brallier is the only woman on her 14-person team of bricklayers. Brallier, 43, is an apprentice learning the ropes of bricklaying in Portland by working hands-on in the industry. She’s two months into a four-year apprenticeship program that will ultimately help her earn journey-level certification and upwards of $40 an hour doing brickwork on buildings.
What exactly makes up an ecolawn?: Ask an expert
The summer moves on and so does gardening. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Leach Nature Fair, garden tours and workshops to add to your calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Art in the Garden: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Sept. 3. Local artists will showcase handcrafted pieces throughout the 80-acre botanical garden. Free with garden admission ($12 per adult); The Oregon Garden, 879 W. Main St., Silverton; oregongarden.org.
Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos
Blanchard is executive director of The Grotto in Northeast Portland. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Readers respond: Medicaid audit needed
Thank you, Jamie Goldberg, for exposing the shameful application process for Medicaid-funded long term assistance. (“Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training,” Aug. 6) Are the 12,000 delayed applications submitted through Oregon’s new ONE application portal “not that bad,” as one Portland...
Free beach wheelchairs available at more than a dozen places on the Oregon Coast
For the last five years, Kelly Wickham has organized an unofficial summer camp for about a dozen families who have a parent or child with spinal muscular atrophy. They call their annual outings “Wheelie Camp.” They’ve made crafts, gone fishing and played tag using foam pool noodles.
Here’s who Portland lifeguards are most likely to rescue
It starts with a look on a swimmer’s face. Ben Bridges, a lifeguard for five summers with Portland Parks & Recreation pools, scans the water constantly, counting to 10 as he sweeps his eyes across his assigned zone.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0