West Linn, OR

The Oregonian

Portland Thorns vs. Chelsea FC in the Women's International Champions Cup: score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (8/20/22)

ODDS: (Not available) What: Portland Thorns FC face Chelsea FC in the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup third place match. When: 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 20. Where: Providence Park | Portland, OR. TV channel: ESPNU (For Comcast/Xfinity subscribers, ESPNU can be found at channel 411...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers

When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn't take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland weather Sunday sees gray give way to sun

Sunday morning brought gray skies to downtown Portland, but sun and warmer temperatures are on the horizon for the area. The National Weather Service forecast says Portland should expect a high of 87 degrees and mostly sun on Sunday. That's what Monday and Tuesday will bring, too, when temperatures will...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

World's 'largest rare beer auction,' held in Portland, helps prevent youth homelessness

Lauren Eads' first day as director of development and communications at New Avenues for Youth was not text-book onboarding. She attended a beer auction run by the Portland nonprofit, and "I didn't know what I was walking into," Eads said. "All of a sudden people were raising their paddles for thousands of dollars for bottles of beer, and I was, like, 'I think I'm in a little bit over my head.'... I was blown away."
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Entre Compas, Portland's first Mexican American-owned brewery, begins delivering on promise without cliché

Brewer Nick Herrera might not ever make a Mexican lager. In fact, expect no clichés or preconceptions to come out of Entre Compas, Portland's first Mexican American-owned brewery. Herrera, Entre Compas' founder and the son of Mexican immigrants, has released the brewery's first beers, a Vienna lager and the West Coast style Entre Compas IPA.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon's 150-plus apprenticeship programs offer big earnings potential, lack diversity

Jen Brallier is the only woman on her 14-person team of bricklayers. Brallier, 43, is an apprentice learning the ropes of bricklaying in Portland by working hands-on in the industry. She's two months into a four-year apprenticeship program that will ultimately help her earn journey-level certification and upwards of $40 an hour doing brickwork on buildings.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What exactly makes up an ecolawn?: Ask an expert

The summer moves on and so does gardening. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University's Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What's yours?
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Leach Nature Fair, garden tours and workshops to add to your calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Art in the Garden: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Sept. 3. Local artists will showcase handcrafted pieces throughout the 80-acre botanical garden. Free with garden admission ($12 per adult); The Oregon Garden, 879 W. Main St., Silverton; oregongarden.org.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Medicaid audit needed

Thank you, Jamie Goldberg, for exposing the shameful application process for Medicaid-funded long term assistance. ("Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training," Aug. 6) Are the 12,000 delayed applications submitted through Oregon's new ONE application portal "not that bad," as one Portland...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

