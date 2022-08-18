Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs
A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New clue emerges in case of missing family who vanished on camping trip after last sighting in Walmart
A SHOCKING clue has emerged in the case of the missing family who vanished after they were last seen in Walmart. A Facebook comment may indicate that the family, missing for over a month now, may have planned their absence. Ron Sidebotham's daughter Jill, 28, and Lydia, 2, is pictured...
PICTURED: Three teenage girls who robbed two male street vendors at knifepoint and are terrorizing NYC neighborhood as cops offer $3,500 reward
Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male vendors at knifepoint in New York City and told them to 'go back to Mexico.'. The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot around 3.30pm on August 12 on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger
A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
Daughter Upset After Finding Out Her Mom Secretly Returned the School Clothes Her Boyfriend Bought Her
Mom says she needed the money. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Times are hard for many people these days. Jobs aren't paying a livable wage, rent and mortgages are rising, and inflation is at an all-time high.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina elementary principal found dead in car; suspect in same car arrested
A South Carolina elementary school principal was found shot to death inside a car and the suspected shooter, who was in the car too, is in custody, authorities said. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot early Sunday, Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Coroner Donnie Grimsley ruled her death a homicide on Monday, WBTW-TV reported.
'Ghost woman' wearing long coat and hat is caught on camera standing in ruins at historic cliffside graveyard
An eerie figure believed to be the ghost of a woman has been caught on camera at a historic coastal graveyard. Mandy Steel, a cleaner from Sunderland in Tyne and Wear, had travelled with her two adult children on Saturday, August 13 to Tynemouth Priory in North Tyneside, where she decided to take photos of the ruins.
Comments / 0