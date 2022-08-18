ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Deer, WI

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Three teenage girls who robbed two male street vendors at knifepoint and are terrorizing NYC neighborhood as cops offer $3,500 reward

Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male vendors at knifepoint in New York City and told them to 'go back to Mexico.'. The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot around 3.30pm on August 12 on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
