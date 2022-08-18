ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
GOLF
On3.com

Several Indiana State football players involved in three-fatality accident

Indiana State University has announced several members of their football team were involved in a single vehicle, three-fatality accident early Sunday morning. “It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning,” announced Indiana State. “Police said there were five people total in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
WNDU

Friday Night Football: Local scores and highlights

(WNDU) - High school football kicked off on Friday night in Indiana!. Here’s a look at the scores from our local teams. You can also watch highlights in the videos above and below!. FRIDAY NIGHT:. Mishawaka 38, Marian 0. Northridge 50, Adams 12. Elkhart 33, Concord 0. Penn 35,...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Class of 2024 PF Godswill Erheriene updates recruitment

Class of 2024 power forward Godswill Erheriene is starting to see his recruitment open up as he comes back from injury. The 6-foot-8, 215 pound forward looks to set up a few visits in the near future. “My summer has been a summer for recovery basically,” he said. “Ive been...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WISH-TV

The Zone Scoreboard for Aug. 19, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, discusses sellout streak with 2022 season approaching

Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, expects the Cornhuskers to continue its sellout streak during the 2022 season. The current sellout streak stands at 382 consecutive games. Nebraska’s first game of the season will be a neutral site game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Since the season opener will not be held in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers will have to wait until Sept. 3 to see if the sellout streak continues.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
ANN ARBOR, MI

