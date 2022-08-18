ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 16

Crystal Arriaga Mount
3d ago

these people whom are homeless most is not from here but they was moved here from the floodings. the governor needs to stop spending the money that was for housing. people are getting evicted because there is no financial help. also the shelter can only offer so much help. so instead of punishing the homeless punish the government that put them there.

Reply(1)
3
Texas Roads
3d ago

Ask the mayor to deflect from the migrant center and put our tax dollars towards our citizens wouldn't that be fair enough.

Reply(2)
3
Gary Collins
3d ago

San Antonio gives more help to illegal immigrants than they do our own homeless. the benefits of an illegal sanctuary City

Reply(1)
2
 

news4sanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Today marks registration deadline for Pop-Up Food Distribution event

(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Elaine Bennett of GRMC, says families and individuals have until 4 p.m. Friday to...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez

You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

