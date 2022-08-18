Read full article on original website
Crystal Arriaga Mount
3d ago
these people whom are homeless most is not from here but they was moved here from the floodings. the governor needs to stop spending the money that was for housing. people are getting evicted because there is no financial help. also the shelter can only offer so much help. so instead of punishing the homeless punish the government that put them there.
Texas Roads
3d ago
Ask the mayor to deflect from the migrant center and put our tax dollars towards our citizens wouldn't that be fair enough.
Gary Collins
3d ago
San Antonio gives more help to illegal immigrants than they do our own homeless. the benefits of an illegal sanctuary City
