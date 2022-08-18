Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Q&A With Chicago Author Marlon S. HayesAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Chicago, IL
Related
6-year-old girl shot in West Englewood, twelfth child shot in last week
A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being shot Saturday night in West Englewood, according to Chicago police officials. Twelve children have been shot in Chicago in the last week, according to Sun-Times data. No arrests have been made.
6-year-old girl shot in arm in Englewood on South Side, Chicago police say
The girl was standing near the street when she was shot in the arm, police say.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Canaryville crime: Man, 21, fatally shot early Sunday
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday morning in Canaryville. The victim was standing in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot around 12:37 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
Chicago crime: Police investigate after several rounds of shots fired in Cabrini-Green
CPD officers said they were already posted near a North Side intersection when they heard several rounds of shots fired off.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in suburban Lincolnwood during verbal altercation with known offender: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a verbal altercation in suburban Lincolnwood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Devon. At about 10:13 p.m., the 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender, Chicago police said. The offender produced a firearm...
fox32chicago.com
6-year-old child shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday. The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when someone opened fire. She was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. There are no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene
CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
Garfield Park rallies for Treasure Hendrix, found dead from drug overdose in CPD officer's RV
Family and friends of Treasure Hendrix, who was found dead from a drug overdose in a CPD officer's RV, protested outside a Chicago police station.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded
CHICAGO — Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Woodlawn man facing murder charge after shooting 2 men in June
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old Woodlawn man is facing a murder charge related to an incident that occurred on June 2. Colby Aiknes appeared in Central Bond Court Sunday for one charge of murder, attempted murder, two weapons charges and resisting/obstructing. Chicago Police said Aiknes was arrested in Woodlawn on Friday...
nypressnews.com
20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night
A person was killed and 19 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night. One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300...
nypressnews.com
8-year-old girl gets special birthday her father was saving for before he was fatally shot on CTA
CHICAGO — It was a bittersweet birthday for 8-year-old Aaliyah Moon. The young girl said the only thing missing today was her father, who she lost in a senseless shooting two weeks ago on the CTA. The video featured is from a previous report. It’s difficult to not tear...
fox32chicago.com
Mass shooting in Washington Park leaves 5 wounded
Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
15-month-old girl missing from Marquette Park located: police
CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl that was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, according to Chicago police. The child was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park and was located around 11:45 a.m. Police did not provide any further information.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally in drive-by in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded by gunfire in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the male victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when an occupant inside a passing vehicle fired shots. A 31-year-old...
1 dead, 4 wounded in Homan Square shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed, and four others were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Homan Square neighborhood.Police said the victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street around 6 p.m., when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting.A 33-year-old man who was shot multiple times was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.A 31-year-old man who was shot in the left arm and abdomen was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 34-year-old man who was shot in the lower leg was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 33-year-old man who was shot in the left thigh was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 56-year-old man who was shot in the left shoulder and left buttocks was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Friday evening.Area Four detectives were investigating.
Comments / 2