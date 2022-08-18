ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Canaryville crime: Man, 21, fatally shot early Sunday

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday morning in Canaryville. The victim was standing in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot around 12:37 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
fox32chicago.com

6-year-old child shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday. The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when someone opened fire. She was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. There are no...
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene

CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
WGN News

Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded

CHICAGO —  Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
fox32chicago.com

Woodlawn man facing murder charge after shooting 2 men in June

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old Woodlawn man is facing a murder charge related to an incident that occurred on June 2. Colby Aiknes appeared in Central Bond Court Sunday for one charge of murder, attempted murder, two weapons charges and resisting/obstructing. Chicago Police said Aiknes was arrested in Woodlawn on Friday...
nypressnews.com

20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night

A person was killed and 19 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night. One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300...
fox32chicago.com

Mass shooting in Washington Park leaves 5 wounded

Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
WGN News

15-month-old girl missing from Marquette Park located: police

CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl that was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, according to Chicago police. The child was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park and was located around 11:45 a.m. Police did not provide any further information.
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 4 wounded in Homan Square shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed, and four others were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Homan Square neighborhood.Police said the victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street around 6 p.m., when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting.A 33-year-old man who was shot multiple times was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.A 31-year-old man who was shot in the left arm and abdomen was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 34-year-old man who was shot in the lower leg was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 33-year-old man who was shot in the left thigh was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 56-year-old man who was shot in the left shoulder and left buttocks was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Friday evening.Area Four detectives were investigating.
