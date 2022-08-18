CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed, and four others were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Homan Square neighborhood.Police said the victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street around 6 p.m., when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting.A 33-year-old man who was shot multiple times was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.A 31-year-old man who was shot in the left arm and abdomen was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 34-year-old man who was shot in the lower leg was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 33-year-old man who was shot in the left thigh was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 56-year-old man who was shot in the left shoulder and left buttocks was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Friday evening.Area Four detectives were investigating.

