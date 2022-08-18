ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fisk Park Basketball Courts dedicated to Pastor L.C. Green

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The basketball courts at Fisk Park in Green Bay have been dedicated to the late Pastor L.C. Green. Pastor Green was a civil rights activist and Pastor at Divine Temple. Over the last three decades, he became a pillar in the Green Bay community for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Shooting

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
GREEN BAY, WI
4 Northeast Wisconsin counties have 'high' COVID-19 transmission

(WLUK) -- Despite a recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases, four Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the "high" category for virus spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows Brown, Door, Oconto and Florence counties in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
WISCONSIN STATE
Menasha PD search for individual connected to incident at store

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store. On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.
MENASHA, WI
Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident

KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured outside an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side on Saturday. Around 11:30 A.M. the Green Bay Police Department responded to Deckner Manor Apartments after a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Seven people displaced following two fires in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to two fires just after midnight. The first call went out at 12:37 a.m. Sunday for a fire on N. 14th St. Three people were trapped on a porch on the second floor. Crews were able to rescue all three after using ground ladders.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fond du Lac police investigating homicide

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified the 40-year-old Fond du Lac man that found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday morning as Brandon A. Johnson. The family has been notified of his death. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Grand Chute officer finds multiple people unconscious in hotel parking lot, 2 pronounced dead

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A routine patrol for a Grand Chute officer turned deadly when the officer stumbled upon multiple unconscious individuals in a hotel parking lot. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, during a routine patrol of a hotel, located in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd, an officer discovered what appeared to be an unconscious individual laying on the ground in the parking lot.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
GREEN BAY, WI
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI

