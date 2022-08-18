Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months
MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
WBAY Green Bay
Fisk Park Basketball Courts dedicated to Pastor L.C. Green
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The basketball courts at Fisk Park in Green Bay have been dedicated to the late Pastor L.C. Green. Pastor Green was a civil rights activist and Pastor at Divine Temple. Over the last three decades, he became a pillar in the Green Bay community for...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
WBAY Green Bay
Two people dead following incident at Grand Chute hotel, investigation underway
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating two deaths. Lieutenant Eric Freville said an officer found a person lying on the ground in a hotel parking lot on N. Westhill Blvd. early Sunday morning. The person wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.
Fox11online.com
4 Northeast Wisconsin counties have 'high' COVID-19 transmission
(WLUK) -- Despite a recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases, four Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the "high" category for virus spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows Brown, Door, Oconto and Florence counties in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin DOA employee sentenced 10 years for attempted child enticement
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man from Jefferson, Wisconsin has been sentenced on Friday for attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Manitowoc back in February. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Marc Bennett began using popular online platforms to communicate with a 12-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD search for individual connected to incident at store
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store. On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident
KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer.
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Valley cold case turns 30 years old, search continues for Laurie Depies
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been 30 years since 20-year-old Laurie Depies vanished from an area parking lot on August 19, 1992. For three decades, the Fox Valley community has had their questions, their hopes, and their doubts about what exactly happened to Depies. Depies was last seen...
WBAY Green Bay
Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured outside an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side on Saturday. Around 11:30 A.M. the Green Bay Police Department responded to Deckner Manor Apartments after a...
WBAY Green Bay
Seven people displaced following two fires in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to two fires just after midnight. The first call went out at 12:37 a.m. Sunday for a fire on N. 14th St. Three people were trapped on a porch on the second floor. Crews were able to rescue all three after using ground ladders.
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac police investigating homicide
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified the 40-year-old Fond du Lac man that found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday morning as Brandon A. Johnson. The family has been notified of his death. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute officer finds multiple people unconscious in hotel parking lot, 2 pronounced dead
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A routine patrol for a Grand Chute officer turned deadly when the officer stumbled upon multiple unconscious individuals in a hotel parking lot. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, during a routine patrol of a hotel, located in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd, an officer discovered what appeared to be an unconscious individual laying on the ground in the parking lot.
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
wtaq.com
Programs on Pause at Senior Citizens’ Center in Appleton Following Fire
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Activities at a senior citizens’ center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Grand Chute police arrest suspect accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead at a Grand Chute hotel
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Police say one person is in custody after being accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead in a hotel parking lot this weekend. While out on foot patrol early Sunday morning, officers found one unresponsive person lying on...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Winnebago County crash cleared, all lanes reopened on I-41 SB
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash in Winnebago County that closed down two lanes on I-41 SB. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened the crash is cleared. There is no word on what caused the crash or if...
WBAY Green Bay
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
