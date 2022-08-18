Art appraiser, collector, gallery owner, Lee Clark lived and loved art, culture, music

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 1924, a German immigrant by the name of George Haberfelde took his daughter on a tour of some of the great capitals of Europe and Asia. When he returned – inspired by the imposing dignity of German, Moorish and Roman architecture, as well as the work of French-trained American Louis Sullivan – he commissioned one of Bakersfield’s best known architects, Charles Biggar, to design the Haberfeld building.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO