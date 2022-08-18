Art appraiser, collector, gallery owner, Lee Clark lived and loved art, culture, music

Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
'A Mountain Homecoming' — Mountain Festival is here! Plan your weekend with this guide
After months of planning, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are ready to present the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. The big events are here and chamber President Jeanette Pauer is not only thrilled to be leading her first festival, she’s already planning for next year’s 60th festival.
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Startuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
Tehechapi News
Premiere showing of '4:52: The Tehachapi Earthquake' Aug. 29
Join us for the first viewing of a new short video by the Tehachapi Heritage League that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the devastating 1952 Tehachapi earthquake that destroyed downtown Tehachapi. The time 4:52 a.m., July 21, 1952 was seared into the minds of Tehachapi residents for decades. Even today,...
Kern County Fair holding flash sale on tickets
The Kern County Fair is holding a flash sale on tickets for one day only: Thursday, Aug. 18th. $7 tickets will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bakersfield Californian
Study: Bakersfield's downtown returns fast from pandemic
A UC Berkeley study says Bakersfield's downtown activity is among the fastest in North America to return to or exceed pre-pandemic levels, the city touted in its weekly general information memo. The study by the Institute of Governmental Studies, which used location data from more than 18 million smartphone users...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: A taste of Guatemala at Don Shuco House
There is no other restaurant in Bakersfield like Don Shuco House. It specializes in Guatemalan-style street food. I've never been to Guatemala and had to educate myself on what that means before visiting.
KGET 17
EQ 52: Just when Bakersfield thought the worst was over, the aftershocks hit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 1924, a German immigrant by the name of George Haberfelde took his daughter on a tour of some of the great capitals of Europe and Asia. When he returned – inspired by the imposing dignity of German, Moorish and Roman architecture, as well as the work of French-trained American Louis Sullivan – he commissioned one of Bakersfield’s best known architects, Charles Biggar, to design the Haberfeld building.
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: Who was the Christlike figure in that 1952 earthquake photo? A fraud, it turns out
The photographic chronicle of the Bakersfield earthquake of 70 years ago still inspires shock. The crumpled storefronts, the collapsed roofs, the fractured decades-old ornamentation continue to inspire wonder and dismay. The pictures of that 97-degree afternoon — and there are many, in both public and private hands — capture how...
Bakersfield Now
Cracker Barrel comes to Bakersfield, opening Monday, Aug. 22
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cracker Barrel, an American restaurant with a twist of southern charm, is opening up here in Bakersfield. The new restaurant opens on Monday, August 22 at 7 a.m., at 3310 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Bakersfield Californian
BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns
Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
’52 earthquake did Bakersfield traffic engineers a favor, taking out obtrusive clock tower
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council had a delicate problem. One of the city’s chief benefactors, a wealthy statesman by the name of Truxtun Beale, had presented the community with a beautiful and distinctive piece of architecture. The Beale Memorial Clock Tower was erected in 1904, at Beale’s expense, right in the middle […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Not-so-new 'newcomer' vies for seat on powerful Kern water board
The usually sleepy race for the Kern County Water Agency board of directors perked up this month after a challenger filed papers to run for the Division 4 seat. Division 4 incumbent Director Philip Cerro will face challenger Eric Averett in the Nov. 8 election.
L.A. Weekly
Vicki Arlene Doty Killed in Car Crash on White Lane [Bakersfield, CA]
55-Year-Old Victim Fatally Injured in Auto Collision near Fambrough Drive. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:50 p.m., near Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located the severely injured woman at...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Aug. 21, 2022
Marie Mays, 85, Bakersfield, March 25. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St., Bakersfield.
KGET 17
$50 off your next trip to Fresco Meat Market and Bakery
Sponsored Content by Fresco Meat Market and Bakery. Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler, talks to Sergio Aguilar, owner of Fresco Meat Market and Bakery about what makes the mini-market so unique and an amazing special for Studio 17 Live viewers. Fresco Meat market and Bakery is your one-stop shop, they...
Bakersfield Californian
Secret Witness offers $16K reward for information on Baylee Despot's disappearance
Secret Witness of Kern County is offering up to $16,000 for information leading to the "successful resolution" of the investigation regarding the disappearance of "Bakersfield 3" member Baylee Despot. She was reported missing to the Kern County Sheriff's Office in April 2018 and has not been found "despite exhaustive efforts...
Heat advisory in Kern continues through Saturday evening
Hot weather will continue throughout the county, as a heat advisory for the Valley expires at 7 p.m. Saturday. No future advisories are listed at this time, however temperatures could reach into the triple digits for Bakersfield nearly every day this week. No rainfall is expected the next seven days, and the county will see […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO thanks community for support after K-9 dies while on duty
The Kern County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the community Friday "for the outpouring of support and concern for our K-9 team, Deputy (Robert) Fisher and Hannes" after the K-9 died while on duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. Hannes, a Belgian Malinois born Oct. 16, 2019 that...
$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
news-ridgecrest.com
Beware of bears when visiting Sequoia National Forest
Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument – Visitors to Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument often enjoy wildlife sightings: squirrels, birds, deer, and sometimes even a black bear. Unfortunately, encounters with bears are not always good, especially when there’s food involved. In recent weeks,...
