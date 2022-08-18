Beloit Turner's girls golf team seventh at Alpine Valley Golf Course

EAST TROY, Wis.—Beloit Turner’s girls golf team got its season underway on Tuesday, finishing sixth in the nine-team Rock Valley Conference meet Tuesday at Alpine Valley Resort Golf Course.

The Trojans finished with a team score of 253, led by Nadilee Fernandez with a 59 score.

“Alpine is a very difficult course for the girls as it is very hilly and there are many blind shots,” Turner head coach Matt Ries said. “I expect our scores to drop in our upcoming meets.”

Also competing for Turner were Clara Baertschi (64), Ryleigh Rose (65), Bella Spain (65) and Beth Moser (77).

Jefferson and Lakeside Lutheran tied for first with a score of 191. East Troy finished third with 216, followed by Edgerton (230), McFarland (231), Turner (253), Cambridge (253). Clinton (266) and Evansville (272).

The Trojans are back in action Friday at Darlington Country Club.

• TENNIS: MIDDLETON 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The visiting Purple Knights dropped a lopsided match to the host Cardinals in Big Eight Conference action on Tuesday.

All the Knights singles players fell 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Abby Middleton and Jillian Traver fell 6-0, 6-1 and Faviola Estrada-Castro and Jasmine Davison fell 6-1, 6-0.

The Knights will play in a quadrangular with Janesville Parker, Jefferson and Fort Atkinson on Monday, starting at 9 a.m. The event will be held at Fort Atkinson’s Rock River Park courts.