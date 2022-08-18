Former NFL player Jace Daniels brings new attitude to Big Foot

WALWORTH, Wis.—Jace Daniels knows exactly what it will take to breathe new life into Walworth Big Foot football program.

The Chiefs struggled to a 12-26 record the past four seasons, including a a 3-7 mark last season.

“My coaching philosophy is pretty simple,” Daniels said. “If you can build your program around toughness and effort, you’ll have success. And coaches and players need to hold each other accountable and never give up.

“We know that every week is going to be a challenge, but our goals are all attainable if we do the right things. That’s how you change the culture of a program.”

Daniels has an impressive resume on the gridiron. He played collegiately at Northern Michigan and spent the 2013-14 NFL season as an offensive lineman with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His playing career ended with stints in the CFL for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2014 and in the Arena League with the Baltimore Brigade in 2017. He was an offensive line coach for Northern Michigan in 2017 and 2018 and spent the last three years as the offensive line coach at Michigan Tech.

Big Foot, which opens the season with a nonconference game against Whitewater on Friday, averaged 18.9 points a game and scored 14 or more points in eight of 10 games.

Daniels said the team will try to mirror the University of Wisconsin offensively by trying to run clock and play downhill.

“It will be a lot like what Wisconsin runs,” Daniels said of his offense. “It’s going to be smashmouth football, where we try and utilize the tight end and fullback as much as possible.”

Leading the offense will be tailback Jax Hertel. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior has already committed to play at Northern Michigan.

“He’s quick and powerful, and I really believe he’s going to be one of the best backs in the state,” Daniels said of Hertel. “He’s got great vision and does a great job of finding and hitting holes.”

Opening those holes for Hertel will be senior offensive linemen Shawn Robinson (6-2, 240), Eli Craig (6-2, 260) and Eddy Malbaes 6-1, 230), along with junior Caine Scolman (6-2, 205).

Senior Gabe Wilkins (6-0, 190) starts at tight end, with senior Trent Peterson (6-0, 160) at wide receiver.

“We’ve got a special talent with Jax, and we’re going to feed him the ball. It’s that simple,” Daniels said. “But I also think our offense has a chance to not just be one-dimensional if we can open things up by throwing the ball and getting our tight end and fullback involved.”

Defensively, Big Foot allowed 26.4 points a game last year, but those stats included a 2-0 forfeit win over Columbus.

Wilkins, Robinson and senior Donald Hearn (6-1, 190) will anchor the defensive line, with Hertel, along with juniors Quin Griffin and Zeke Hardt, manning the linebacker spots.

Daniels believes the Chiefs will be athletic in the secondary with seniors Keeten Munter, Aaron Rowland and junior Chase Rodriguez.

Daniels, who is a special education teacher in the district, said all eyes are on opening night right now.

“We didn’t beat them last year, so our only focus right now is on Whitewater,” Daniels said.

“The work ethic has been really good thus far. I got here back in February and got kids invested in the weight room right away. There seems to be a whole new mindset, and I think that’s a good thing. I think everybody is looking forward to a good season.”