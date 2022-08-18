ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit teen Kamdyn Davis playing with USA Hockey U18 Team in Calgary, Alberta

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta—Beloit’s Kamdyn Davis and the USA Hockey 2022 Under-18 Women’s Select Team will try to rebound from a 6-5 overtime loss to Canada on Tuesday.

The USA Hockey team will play Canada in a rematch at 3 p.m. CST at the WinSport Arena in Calgary, Alberta.

Davis, a Beloit Turner junior, earned a spot on the roster as one of seven defenders. Her team will play Canada one more time on Thursday.

Davis is a member of the elite travel program Chicago Mission. Her Mission teammate, Rosie Klein, also is a defender on the USA U18 team. Both were chosen for the team through a series of tryouts, the final one being in Buffalo, NY.

Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

