Beloit teen Kamdyn Davis playing with USA Hockey U18 Team in Calgary, Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta—Beloit’s Kamdyn Davis and the USA Hockey 2022 Under-18 Women’s Select Team will try to rebound from a 6-5 overtime loss to Canada on Tuesday.

The USA Hockey team will play Canada in a rematch at 3 p.m. CST at the WinSport Arena in Calgary, Alberta.

Davis, a Beloit Turner junior, earned a spot on the roster as one of seven defenders. Her team will play Canada one more time on Thursday.

Davis is a member of the elite travel program Chicago Mission. Her Mission teammate, Rosie Klein, also is a defender on the USA U18 team. Both were chosen for the team through a series of tryouts, the final one being in Buffalo, NY.