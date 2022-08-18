ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.

Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
It took a day and a half to confirm Musikfest shooting. We deserve better. | Turkeys & Trophies

There was a loud noise. Police flooded the scene. Clearly something serious happened in Bethlehem during Musikfest, the largest free music festival in the United States. It took a day and a half before police confirmed someone was shot. All we knew for 36 hours was that police had responded to an “isolated incident.” Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott explained to lehighvalleylive.com that the victim isn’t cooperating with police, that they don’t know who shot the 20-year-old and that it’s possible the young man shot himself. Her concern about spreading unnecessary fear is warranted, but we feel the best way to offset anxiety and rumors is to share what information you know with the public as quickly as possible. If you let people know someone was shot, their imaginations won’t spiral out of control. They won’t be forced to look for answers from their Facebook friends. You might even prompt someone to come forward with information to help investigators. This turkey doesn’t detract from the work of the rank-and-file Bethlehem officers, who Kott praised for their handling of the incident and for keeping Musikfest safe. Keeping more than a million festival goers safe is a monumental undertaking. Kott deserves some credit for explaining to lehighvalleylive.com why she held off confirming the shooting. Hopefully there won’t be another shooting at Musikfest. If there is, we hope Kott will take the initiative to share what she knows as quickly as she can, so lehighvalleylive.com can do its job keeping the public informed and keeping residents from wondering and worrying.
Truck hits school bus in Hamburg; no serious injuries

HAMBURG, Pa. — A handful of students on their way to summer camp escaped serious injury when their school bus was rear-ended by a box truck in Berks County. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive in Hamburg. A driver...
Endangered Lehigh Valley Man Found Safe (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Joby Bauer has been found safe. A search has been launched for a Lehigh Valley man who police say may be endangered. Joby Bauer, of Slatington, was last seen on the 1300 block of West Court Street in Allentown, borough police said on Friday, Aug. 19. He stands six...
1 person killed, another injured in Allentown shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of South 15th St. and Union St. Saturday morning where they rendered aid to two victims. Two people were shot at around 2 a.m. in Allentown. Allentown EMS was called to the scene, and the victims...
Person hurt after jumping from burning Allentown home

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after jumping from a burning building in Allentown. Firefighters swarmed the 1500 block of Liberty Street Friday morning as fire tore through several homes. The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. with someone trapped inside, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. Crews struck...
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas

EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
At least 2 seriously hurt in West Penn Twp. crash

WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - At least two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill County. The two-car wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Routes 309 and 895 in West Penn Township. Emergency dispatchers say at least two people were flown to the hospital.
6 children, 5 adults displaced in Allentown fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting 11 people in Allentown who were displaced by a three-alarm fire. It spread through row homes in the 1500 block of Liberty Street. More than 50 first responders were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Friday. "I woke up to...
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Dump truck involved in crash on Route 663 near Turnpike

MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A crash ended with a dump truck on its side in Bucks County. The truck and another vehicle were involved in the wreck Friday morning on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. State police have not yet commented on what...
St. Luke's opens renovated emergency room on Allentown campus

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The new emergency room at St. Luke's Allentown is officially open to the public. St. Luke's held a ribbon-cutting this week to celebrate the renovated and expanded ER. The $6.3 million project added 20,000 square feet, 14 more private treatment areas and a new waiting area, St....
