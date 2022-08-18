Read full article on original website
Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.
Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
It took a day and a half to confirm Musikfest shooting. We deserve better. | Turkeys & Trophies
There was a loud noise. Police flooded the scene. Clearly something serious happened in Bethlehem during Musikfest, the largest free music festival in the United States. It took a day and a half before police confirmed someone was shot. All we knew for 36 hours was that police had responded to an “isolated incident.” Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott explained to lehighvalleylive.com that the victim isn’t cooperating with police, that they don’t know who shot the 20-year-old and that it’s possible the young man shot himself. Her concern about spreading unnecessary fear is warranted, but we feel the best way to offset anxiety and rumors is to share what information you know with the public as quickly as possible. If you let people know someone was shot, their imaginations won’t spiral out of control. They won’t be forced to look for answers from their Facebook friends. You might even prompt someone to come forward with information to help investigators. This turkey doesn’t detract from the work of the rank-and-file Bethlehem officers, who Kott praised for their handling of the incident and for keeping Musikfest safe. Keeping more than a million festival goers safe is a monumental undertaking. Kott deserves some credit for explaining to lehighvalleylive.com why she held off confirming the shooting. Hopefully there won’t be another shooting at Musikfest. If there is, we hope Kott will take the initiative to share what she knows as quickly as she can, so lehighvalleylive.com can do its job keeping the public informed and keeping residents from wondering and worrying.
fox29.com
Allentown 3-alarm fire injures resident and firefighter, damages 3 buildings
One male resident was in the building when the fire broke out. He jumped out of the second floor to the first floor roof, then jumped to the ground to escape the flames.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck hits school bus in Hamburg; no serious injuries
HAMBURG, Pa. — A handful of students on their way to summer camp escaped serious injury when their school bus was rear-ended by a box truck in Berks County. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive in Hamburg. A driver...
Endangered Lehigh Valley Man Found Safe (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Joby Bauer has been found safe. A search has been launched for a Lehigh Valley man who police say may be endangered. Joby Bauer, of Slatington, was last seen on the 1300 block of West Court Street in Allentown, borough police said on Friday, Aug. 19. He stands six...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 person killed, another injured in Allentown shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of South 15th St. and Union St. Saturday morning where they rendered aid to two victims. Two people were shot at around 2 a.m. in Allentown. Allentown EMS was called to the scene, and the victims...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person hurt after jumping from burning Allentown home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after jumping from a burning building in Allentown. Firefighters swarmed the 1500 block of Liberty Street Friday morning as fire tore through several homes. The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. with someone trapped inside, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. Crews struck...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police: 4-year-old boy in Lehigh Valley found safe
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a four-year-old boy who had gone missing Friday in Lower Macungie Township has been found safe. Mason Courtney had been reported missing Friday, according to a Twitter post from state police.
1 of 2 male shooting victims dies of his wounds, Allentown police say
One of two male victims of a shooting reported early Saturday in Allentown has died of his wounds, according to city police. Officers were called about 2 a.m. for the report of gunfire in the area of South 15th and Union streets, police Capt. Thomas Anderson said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to State Police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park and involved a train ride that goes around the grounds. The child...
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas
EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 2 seriously hurt in West Penn Twp. crash
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - At least two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill County. The two-car wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Routes 309 and 895 in West Penn Township. Emergency dispatchers say at least two people were flown to the hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
6 children, 5 adults displaced in Allentown fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting 11 people in Allentown who were displaced by a three-alarm fire. It spread through row homes in the 1500 block of Liberty Street. More than 50 first responders were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Friday. "I woke up to...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dump truck involved in crash on Route 663 near Turnpike
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A crash ended with a dump truck on its side in Bucks County. The truck and another vehicle were involved in the wreck Friday morning on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. State police have not yet commented on what...
WFMZ-TV Online
St. Luke's opens renovated emergency room on Allentown campus
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The new emergency room at St. Luke's Allentown is officially open to the public. St. Luke's held a ribbon-cutting this week to celebrate the renovated and expanded ER. The $6.3 million project added 20,000 square feet, 14 more private treatment areas and a new waiting area, St....
Too many kids in the Easton Area High School halls? E-hall pass system will stop that.
A new e-hall pass system will allow Easton Area High School students to ask for bathroom passes over their iPads and will allow teachers and administrators to regulate how many kids are in the halls and limit access to certain areas of the building, according to Easton Area High School Principal Kyle Geiger.
Allentown fire damages 3 homes on Liberty Street, 2 people hurt (UPDATE)
Three connected homes were damaged by a three-alarm fire Friday morning in the 1500 block of Liberty Street in Allentown and two people were hurt, the city fire department reports. The three-alarm blaze was reported about 9:45 a.m. with someone trapped inside, Capt. John Christopher said. It appeared to begin...
Emergency rental assistance will expire soon. Could it send a shockwave of evictions?
The levee that held back a substantial number of evictions in the Lehigh Valley is about to break. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County will stop accepting new applications Sept. 1, according to the distributor Community Action Lehigh Valley. The nonprofit began limiting assistance to only arrears claims at the start of the month.
