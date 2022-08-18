Read full article on original website
Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.
Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
Emergency rental assistance will expire soon. Could it send a shockwave of evictions?
The levee that held back a substantial number of evictions in the Lehigh Valley is about to break. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County will stop accepting new applications Sept. 1, according to the distributor Community Action Lehigh Valley. The nonprofit began limiting assistance to only arrears claims at the start of the month.
Here’s where Northampton County’s 22nd park will be, thanks to donation
Northampton County is adding a 42-acre parcel to its array of 21 parks, preserves and trail properties. The county council on Thursday approved purchasing the Allen Township land for $225,000, with sellers Paul and Wasyl Mauser donating $675,000 worth of the property. With the donation, county officials labeled the deal...
It took a day and a half to confirm Musikfest shooting. We deserve better. | Turkeys & Trophies
There was a loud noise. Police flooded the scene. Clearly something serious happened in Bethlehem during Musikfest, the largest free music festival in the United States. It took a day and a half before police confirmed someone was shot. All we knew for 36 hours was that police had responded to an “isolated incident.” Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott explained to lehighvalleylive.com that the victim isn’t cooperating with police, that they don’t know who shot the 20-year-old and that it’s possible the young man shot himself. Her concern about spreading unnecessary fear is warranted, but we feel the best way to offset anxiety and rumors is to share what information you know with the public as quickly as possible. If you let people know someone was shot, their imaginations won’t spiral out of control. They won’t be forced to look for answers from their Facebook friends. You might even prompt someone to come forward with information to help investigators. This turkey doesn’t detract from the work of the rank-and-file Bethlehem officers, who Kott praised for their handling of the incident and for keeping Musikfest safe. Keeping more than a million festival goers safe is a monumental undertaking. Kott deserves some credit for explaining to lehighvalleylive.com why she held off confirming the shooting. Hopefully there won’t be another shooting at Musikfest. If there is, we hope Kott will take the initiative to share what she knows as quickly as she can, so lehighvalleylive.com can do its job keeping the public informed and keeping residents from wondering and worrying.
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Luzerne County coroner: ‘We need help’
Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken was visibly distressed in his Hanover Township office last week as he presented folders of statistics su
Northampton County man sentenced for corrupting teen girl in Shickshinny
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Northampton County was sentenced in Luzerne County Court for corrupting a 17-year-old girl in Shickshinny. Kristopher Allan Hoglund, 32, of Bath, was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to 15 months probation on a charge of corruption of a minor. Hoglund pled guilty to the charge June 27.
Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bargain land sale: Northampton County acquires 42 acres of open space from Mauser brothers
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will add its 22nd park with the acquisition of 42 acres in Allen Township. The Bodnarczuk Preserve comes at the bargain price of $225,000, thanks to the owners, brothers Paul and Wasyl Mauser. The land was appraised at $900,000. Wasyl gave the county his half of the land, and Paul donated half of his acreage and will receive the $225,000.
thevalleyledger.com
ALLENTOWN TO HOST NEIGHBORHOOD BLOCK PARTY IN 1ST & 6TH WARDS
The City of Allentown will host a neighborhood block party in the1st and 6th Wards in partnership with the Cohesion Network, an organization that celebrates community diversity and neighborhood cooperation. The block party caps the neighborhood planning activity recently completed for the 1st and 6th Wards as part of Allentown...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Newly Renovated Contemporary in Sunrise Lake
If you owned a hillside lot with a clear view of a lake below it, wouldn’t you build a house upside-down as well?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Upside-down houses — houses with the main floor on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas
EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Missing Slatington man found safe
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County say a missing man has been found. Joby Bauer is safe, police said. Bauer lives in Slatington, but had been last seen in the 1300 block of W. Court Street in Allentown, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Daniel Boone fuel theft - Security camera captured video of the culprits
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Authorities in Berks County are looking a pair of thieves who stole fuel out of a tank stored at the Daniel Boone High School. State Police say a security camera captured video of the culprits around 2:10 a.m. on Friday. About 45 gallons of fuel was...
WFMZ-TV Online
6 children, 5 adults displaced in Allentown fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting 11 people in Allentown who were displaced by a three-alarm fire. It spread through row homes in the 1500 block of Liberty Street. More than 50 first responders were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Friday. "I woke up to...
AWSOM Pet Of The Week: Shawn Hunter
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain Coaster
Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Poconos, keep reading to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pearly Baker's closed during Easton's Centre Square construction
EASTON, Pa. - The renovation project on Easton's Centre Square is affecting downtown businesses. Pearly Baker's Alehouse is closing for a few weeks as construction ramps up. The restaurant hopes to open during the first week of September, but one of the owners said it depends on the city's progress with construction.
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in the Lehigh Valley This Weekend
If you are looking for something to do with the family this weekend in the Lehigh Valley, you’re in luck. The ArtsWalk Pocket Park, National Canal Museum, Allentown Fairgrounds, Bethlehem’s Moravian Museum, and the Lehigh Valley Zoo are just a few of the many fun activities to try. You can even take the kids to the local playgrounds for a day of family fun!
