Houston, TX

Selling A House In Houston Texas – Here’s How To Do It

Selling a house in Houston Texas consists of many steps. Among the many points, the most basic is finding buyers before the deal is done. If you’re selling the house yourself, you have to be involved in all of them. If you work with a realtor, he will take care of most of the tasks. We buy houses in Houston Texas, in no time, the seller does not have to look for a buyer or prepare the house for sale. We buy properties in any condition. But if you decide to do the selling yourself, you should be aware of all the complications you can expect.
Old Pearland Farmers Market This Saturday

Don’t miss the Back to School Bash at Old Pearland Farmers Market on Saturday, August 20!. Head over to Independence Park for live music from the Pearland Community Jazz Band, adoptable pets from the local animal shelter, and a variety of craft & food vendors. Don’t miss out on...
Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats

Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit

The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit on her behalf at VFW Post 5400, located at 11230 Highway 6 in Santa Fe beginning at 11:00am on August 27, 2022. Brittany passed away in a tragic accident on July 9, 2022 and left behind two beautiful children. The family has established an account at Amoco Federal Credit Union to help with the care of Bailey and Kase. If visiting an Amoco location, please provide this #2169200. If sending funds from your institution/Venmo/Cash App/Zelle, etc. use the following information, Account #0216920020 Routing #313189391.
When is the best time to get your flu shot?

HOUSTON (CW39) — Early indicators from Australia’s influenza surveillance data is leading to U.S. health experts to believe this could be an active flu season. Before flu season begins, the Center for Disease Control recommends people get flu vaccinations early in the fall and ideally be the end of October.
3 private pools to rent in Houston

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
FREE: Saturday breakfast recognizing Slavery Remembrance Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — “Slavery Remembrance Day”, also known as “International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition”, is observed all over the world. The day was chosen to memorialize the transatlantic slave trade and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose August 23 for the world to remember those tragic days.
How To Visit the Houston Interactive Aquarium and Animal Preserve

Most zoos and aquariums offer limited opportunities to get up close and personal with the animal inhabitants, but at the Houston Interactive Aquarium & Animal Preserve, 15 miles north of Downtown, human-animal interaction is the name of the game. The park is home to over 40 species of marine life, mammals, and birds, most of which visitors can touch, pet, or hand feed. There are other family-friendly activities too. From a bounce house to arcade games, virtual reality to zip lining.
HOUSTON, TX

