Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Bit Rebels
Selling A House In Houston Texas – Here’s How To Do It
Selling a house in Houston Texas consists of many steps. Among the many points, the most basic is finding buyers before the deal is done. If you’re selling the house yourself, you have to be involved in all of them. If you work with a realtor, he will take care of most of the tasks. We buy houses in Houston Texas, in no time, the seller does not have to look for a buyer or prepare the house for sale. We buy properties in any condition. But if you decide to do the selling yourself, you should be aware of all the complications you can expect.
$6.9 million ultimate Houston home for hobbies can stash 300 wine bottles, 9 cars
The Woodlands estate offers numerous activity options on nearly 2.5 acres, including tennis and gardening.
fox26houston.com
Longtime residents at Houston apartment complex feel new ownership is trying to push them out
WEBSTER, Texas - Longtime residents at one Houston apartment complex spoke with FOX 26 exclusively, saying new ownership is trying to push them out. "It seems like she’s trying to kick us out, and not explain anything to us," says Vikkie Kiddy, resident of the Pine Arbor Apartments for 25 years.
pearland.com
Old Pearland Farmers Market This Saturday
Don’t miss the Back to School Bash at Old Pearland Farmers Market on Saturday, August 20!. Head over to Independence Park for live music from the Pearland Community Jazz Band, adoptable pets from the local animal shelter, and a variety of craft & food vendors. Don’t miss out on...
papercitymag.com
Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats
Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
thepostnewspaper.net
The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit
The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit on her behalf at VFW Post 5400, located at 11230 Highway 6 in Santa Fe beginning at 11:00am on August 27, 2022. Brittany passed away in a tragic accident on July 9, 2022 and left behind two beautiful children. The family has established an account at Amoco Federal Credit Union to help with the care of Bailey and Kase. If visiting an Amoco location, please provide this #2169200. If sending funds from your institution/Venmo/Cash App/Zelle, etc. use the following information, Account #0216920020 Routing #313189391.
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg
If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
cw39.com
When is the best time to get your flu shot?
HOUSTON (CW39) — Early indicators from Australia’s influenza surveillance data is leading to U.S. health experts to believe this could be an active flu season. Before flu season begins, the Center for Disease Control recommends people get flu vaccinations early in the fall and ideally be the end of October.
fox26houston.com
Clear Creek ISD raising money for students whose homes were destroyed by fire
WEBSTER, Texas - C0lear Creek ISD is raising money for several of their students whose homes were destroyed after a fire at an apartment complex. The Houston Fire Department confirmed the fire was sparked by lighting around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Landing at Clear Lake apartments in Webster.
KSAT 12
Houston-area company plans Wonderland entertainment development
SAN ANTONIO – A Houston-area company plans to redevelop retail space inside Wonderland of the Americas into a new entertainment venue. The new tenant is “taking up a large amount of space” Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon said. AR’s Entertainment Hub owner Archie Wright said the...
3 private pools to rent in Houston
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features jobs you can land in hours in Cypress and surrounding areas
Cypress residents, this one is for you! In addition to featuring jobs that pay over $15/hour, we're talking to economic and education experts about how you can land a job.
H-E-B to host one-day career fair at every store in Texas
H-E-B is hosting a one-day career fair at every Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas on Tuesday, August 23.
Click2Houston.com
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
cw39.com
FREE: Saturday breakfast recognizing Slavery Remembrance Day
HOUSTON (CW39) — “Slavery Remembrance Day”, also known as “International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition”, is observed all over the world. The day was chosen to memorialize the transatlantic slave trade and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose August 23 for the world to remember those tragic days.
Dietician shares brain-boosting breakfast ideas to start the school year off
HOUSTON — As kids head back to the classroom, we know parents want to send them to school ready to learn. Dieticians say a good breakfast is an important part of that equation because food is fuel for the brain. “It’s really important in the morning because kids can’t...
Tex Axes opening soon in Jersey Village
Ax throwing business Tex Axes is nearing completion in Jersey Village. The business will offer private and themed ax throwing booths, photo opportunities and barbecue. (Courtesy Tex Axes) A new take on ax throwing is set to open Sept. 1 at 8301 Jones Road, Ste. 140, Cypress. Tex Axes offers...
matadornetwork.com
How To Visit the Houston Interactive Aquarium and Animal Preserve
Most zoos and aquariums offer limited opportunities to get up close and personal with the animal inhabitants, but at the Houston Interactive Aquarium & Animal Preserve, 15 miles north of Downtown, human-animal interaction is the name of the game. The park is home to over 40 species of marine life, mammals, and birds, most of which visitors can touch, pet, or hand feed. There are other family-friendly activities too. From a bounce house to arcade games, virtual reality to zip lining.
These Texas cities had some of the worst traffic last year
Which Texas cities had the worst traffic last year?
Baker Hughes to consolidate offices with new Energy Corridor headquarters
One of Baker Hughes' featured capabilities includes industrial technology. The company aims to improve efficiency and increase processing across the industry. (Courtesy Baker Hughes) Houston-based energy technology firm Baker Hughes will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Energy Corridor by mid-2023. The new 130,000-square-foot office space is located at 575...
