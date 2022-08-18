Our Water: The surface water we drink

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The water coming out of the faucets in San Angelo comes from different sources around the Concho Valley but the majority of it comes from the O.H. Ivie lake reservoir.

Allison Strube, the city’s Water Utilities Director says, “Surface water is the primary drinking source for the city of San Angelo, about 90% of our annual usage comes from surface water.”

The water that is taken from O.H. Ivie, travels through roughly 60 miles of pipeline and ends up at the city’s water facility that cleans and filters the water.

THE PROCESS:

The water goes through a filtration process that takes sediment out and cycles clean water to be chlorinated. Once the water from O.H. Ivie comes to the plant, “we add chemicals such as coagulants to start getting the suspended solids out of the water. This could be dirt, algae, those type of things” Strube told us.

In order to get the coagulant to fully mix into the water, Strube said they take it through a rapid mixing process ensuring the two combine. The speed of the water then gets slowed down by being transferred to flocculation basins where large paddles turn in a circular motion, helping the sediment to consolidate. The water then flows into 1 of 4 large clarifier tanks which slow “the water down even more allowing those solids to settle to the bottom and the freshwater to flow over the top” Strube says. Once the freshwater flows over the clarifier, it is captured by a tube and sent to a final substation to have one more filtration and is re-chlorinated before being sent to storage receptacles and used throughout the city.

Strube says that depending on where you live in relation to the water plant, would determine where you get your water from, whether that be from the plant directly, or from one of the towers or tanks around town.

