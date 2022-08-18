ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

A&M plays Cowgirls Sunday at 6 at Ellis Field

The Texas A&M soccer team will play its season home opener against the McNeese State Cowgirls at 6 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field. A&M opened the season with a 0-0 road draw at 25th-ranked Clemson on Thursday. McNeese, picked to finish second in the Southland Conference, opened the season with a 1-0 home victory over Sam Houston State on Friday as Rachel Young scored in the 85th minute.
Meet and greet for volleyball team at Walk-Ons today

The Texas A&M volleyball team will be at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday for a name, image and likeness (NIL) event. Fans can bring items to get autographed or they can take selfies with the players at the event sponsored by Walk-Ons and Coleman Patterson. Baylor...
Texas A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur quarterfinals

PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett advanced to the quarterfinals at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Thursday at the Ridgewood Country Club. The 36th-seeded Bennett who is the No. 3 amateur in the world, defeated Spain’s David Puig 4 and 2 in the round of 16. Bennett advances to face 21st-seeded Stewart Hagestad on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Lane elevated to president of B.L.U.E.print:

B.L.U.E.print – Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence. The student-athlete led organization is in its third year that provides leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane is one of three executive board members returning, moving up from vice president. Football player...
