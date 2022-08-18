ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

‘Ghost gun’ assault rifle seized in traffic stop in San Bernardino: Sheriff’s Department

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28U73s_0hLPTtAO00

A reckless driver who nearly caused a crash was found to be in possession of a so-called ghost gun, resulting in his arrest and the seizure of the weapon Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Larry Cabrera, a 29-year-old San Bernardino resident, fled after a deputy pulled over his vehicle near Davidson Street and Tippecanoe Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release .

Cabrera was stopped after he was speeding and “almost caused a traffic collision with another motorist on the roadway,” but he left a loaded AR-15 in his abandoned car, the release said.

The customized rifle had a shortened barrel — shorter than the state-mandated 16 inches — as well as a pistol grip, telescoping stock, a high-capacity magazine containing 25 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and no serial number, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found Cabrera in a residence near his abandoned vehicle, and he was arrested on five felony charges: being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possessing a high-capacity magazine, possessing a short-barreled rifle and carrying a loaded handgun without being the owner of the gun.

Cabrera is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, and he is due to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Station at 909-387-3545.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 18

Martin Z.
3d ago

was charged with multiple felonies, was caught with a handgun, short barrel rifle and ran from the police after almost causing an accident. I don't see why he didn't qualify for the no bail deal...🤔🤔🤔

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley

San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley. It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has The post Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Funeral held for man shot dead by San Bernardino Police

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Five weeks after 23-year-old Rob Adams was fatally shot by San Bernardino Police a funeral was held for him Saturday. Hundreds of people filled the Ecclesia Christian Fellowship Church in San Bernardino. The reason for the delay in burial can be directly connected to the conflicting accounts of how he died.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

LAPD officers shoot suspect during San Pedro traffic stop

A man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand after he was shot by Los Angeles police officers late Friday night. The shooting happened around midnight near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street in San Pedro. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, patrol officers approached a parked […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
CABAZON, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN SHOT, DIES – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

On Friday (Aug. 19) at around 4:34PM Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of “#1 Smokin Guns Tattooz.” The victim has been identified as Yucca Valley resident Steven Sigala, and was pronounced dead at the scene according the the Sheriff’s press release.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assault Rifle#Ghost Gun#The Sheriff S Department#The Central Station
NBC San Diego

Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts

The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
CHINO, CA
KTLA

Murder-suicide suspected after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believe an incident at a home in Moreno Valley Friday afternoon was a murder-suicide. Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check late Friday morning after loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLA

Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Drive around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
HeySoCal

Man charged with providing deadly dose of fentanyl

A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Lincoln Heights

A homeowner shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to stab him outside his home in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles late Friday, police said. Officers responded to the area of E. Avenue 28 around 9:40 p.m. on a report of “shots fired” during a home invasion. Authorities tell KTLA 5 the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

68K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy