Rumors Are Swirling That Tom Holland and Zendaya Broke Up, but Are They True?

Ever since they first emerged, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been one of the most powerful and longest-standing power couples in Hollywood. The Spider-Man stars are the subject of thousands of TikTok tributes, and most fans find their every move to be totally charming. Now, rumors are starting to swirl online that the two have broken up, but is there any truth to those suggestions?
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
Grab Your Baskets Because 'She-Hulk' Episode 1 Was Chock-Full of Marvel Easter Eggs

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 on Disney Plus. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) didn't ask her cousin Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) to make her a Hulk. All she wants to do is focus on her career! However, the first episode of She-Hulk made it clear that Jen can't escape her Hulk-sized destiny no matter how hard she tries to run from it.
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later

The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.
The 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Finale Officially Unmasks "A" (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Throughout the entire first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the all-new generation of little liars were up against one menacing threat: "A." Unlike its Freeform counterpart, this assailant was more ruthless than ever, piling up ghastly kills and a massive body count that rivals anything Michael Myers has ever done.
The Possibility of a Fourth '365 Days' Movie Coming to Fruition Is Real

Over the course of the last few months no film series on Netflix has commanded as much attention as the 365 Days trilogy. The tale of Laura Biel (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka), who is kidnapped and given a year to fall in love with Italian mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), have captivated millions of the platform's viewers and fans are pining to find out what's next for the torrid couple.
Millie Bobby Brown Has a Large Ring on an Important Finger, but Is She Engaged?

At just 18 years old, Millie Bobby Brown already has a remarkably successful career as an actress. The Stranger Things star has a bright future ahead of her, and although she's been in the public eye for years, it still seems a bit early for her to be considering marriage. Even so, Millie was spotted sporting a pretty large diamond ring on her ring finger, and that naturally led many people to wonder if she's actually engaged.
Will There be a 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2? Stars Dish on the Show's Future (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. As expected, we are obsessed with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The HBO Max original series successfully sets itself apart from its predecessor by incorporating more scares and mysteries than ever before. Everything that occurs in the 10-episode season leads to quite the satisfying ending; however, the finale concludes with a major cliffhanger that could very well carry over into a second season.
