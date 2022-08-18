Read full article on original website
Rumors Are Swirling That Tom Holland and Zendaya Broke Up, but Are They True?
Ever since they first emerged, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been one of the most powerful and longest-standing power couples in Hollywood. The Spider-Man stars are the subject of thousands of TikTok tributes, and most fans find their every move to be totally charming. Now, rumors are starting to swirl online that the two have broken up, but is there any truth to those suggestions?
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
Social Media Is Convinced That 'Love Is Blind' Stars Jarrette and Mallory Will Be an Item
Netflix subscribers have had their share of opinions when it comes to Love Is Blind Season 2. Although many viewers were expecting similar love stories to that of Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton of Season 1 fame, we were all served up something totally different. Article continues below advertisement. Throughout...
Grab Your Baskets Because 'She-Hulk' Episode 1 Was Chock-Full of Marvel Easter Eggs
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 on Disney Plus. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) didn't ask her cousin Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) to make her a Hulk. All she wants to do is focus on her career! However, the first episode of She-Hulk made it clear that Jen can't escape her Hulk-sized destiny no matter how hard she tries to run from it.
Soap Opera Star Rena Sofer Is Exiting 'The Bold and the Beautiful' After 9 Years
It's tempting for some to write off soap operas and the actors in them as dramatic, over the top, and even frivolous at times. What most don't know is that acting in a soap opera is some of the most difficult work an actor can take on in their career. On average, a movie will shoot roughly three to five script pages per day. A soap opera usually knocks out 15 to 20.
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later
The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.
The Split House Twist Could Change the Entire 'Big Brother 24' Game
Another day, another Big Brother twist to totally shake up the game. That doesn't always happen when the houseguests are thrown a new rule or change to the competition, but the Split House twist is sure to divide and conquer by the end of its week-long run. But what is the Split House twist on Big Brother?
Daniel Durston Addresses Taylor Hale Drama After His Exit From Season 24 of 'Big Brother'
Now that Season 24 of Big Brother is well underway, alliances have been formed and the remaining contestants are that much closer to winning the $250,000 cash prize. But as the game progresses, the beef between the housemates is beginning to boil over. Take Kyle Capener, for example. The BB24...
Randy Martin Starred on 'Texas Flip N Move' –– What Was His Cause of Death?
Viewers grew to know and love Randy Martin -- affectionately known as the “Lone Wolf” by his fans -- from his time starring on the former DIY Network reality show Texas Flip N Move. The show premiered in 2014, and he appeared in episodes regularly throughout the first...
The 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Finale Officially Unmasks "A" (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Throughout the entire first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the all-new generation of little liars were up against one menacing threat: "A." Unlike its Freeform counterpart, this assailant was more ruthless than ever, piling up ghastly kills and a massive body count that rivals anything Michael Myers has ever done.
The 'RHOBH' Drama Continues: What Did Erika Jayne Say to Sutton Stracke?
The drama between Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been going on for several seasons. Fans who thought these two may end up on good terms at some point in the future may be questioning themselves now. Article continues below advertisement. Sutton's comments...
The Possibility of a Fourth '365 Days' Movie Coming to Fruition Is Real
Over the course of the last few months no film series on Netflix has commanded as much attention as the 365 Days trilogy. The tale of Laura Biel (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka), who is kidnapped and given a year to fall in love with Italian mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), have captivated millions of the platform's viewers and fans are pining to find out what's next for the torrid couple.
Fans Believe Karen Is Alive in 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. When we tuned in for Episode 2 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we predicted a jaw-dropping moment would occur at the school dance; however, we didn't expect to witness the death of a major character so soon into the slasher series.
Millie Bobby Brown Has a Large Ring on an Important Finger, but Is She Engaged?
At just 18 years old, Millie Bobby Brown already has a remarkably successful career as an actress. The Stranger Things star has a bright future ahead of her, and although she's been in the public eye for years, it still seems a bit early for her to be considering marriage. Even so, Millie was spotted sporting a pretty large diamond ring on her ring finger, and that naturally led many people to wonder if she's actually engaged.
Will There be a 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2? Stars Dish on the Show's Future (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. As expected, we are obsessed with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The HBO Max original series successfully sets itself apart from its predecessor by incorporating more scares and mysteries than ever before. Everything that occurs in the 10-episode season leads to quite the satisfying ending; however, the finale concludes with a major cliffhanger that could very well carry over into a second season.
Bride Angry at Friend Who Won’t Learn Fake Language for 'Game of Thrones' Destination Wedding
Different folks have different ideas on how to celebrate their wedding day. For some, they're just content to spend the rest of their lives with the person of their dreams and don't really care too much about the particulars of their celebration to the point where it drives them crazy.
