Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Ronald McDonald House pitches new Shreveport location to Caddo Commission

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A national organization whose goal is to keep families together during a medical crisis is eyeing South Shreveport as a new location. The Ronald McDonald’s House Charities is looking to construct a new location, and during Thursday’s regular meeting, the CEO was in town to pitch the idea to the Caddo Parish Commission.
KTBS

Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts

MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
KSLA

Shreveport community celebrates Geek'd Con

After a short pursuit, suspects crashed the car on Burchett Street near Barksdale.
KSLA

Parents can save with online tutoring

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Parents, the kids have only been back in school for a few short weeks, but you may already be noticing them struggling in certain areas. There are many options to get them back on track, and some can be costly. But there’s a free option in Caddo Parish.
K945

Shreveport Mayor Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling in His Favor

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a briefing on the steps of the Caddo Courthouse to o which will let him run for re-election this fall. He also posted a brief message on his social media page expresses his sentiments. Perkins made some brief remarks outside the Caddo Courthouse and told...
KSLA

Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program

The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025.
KSLA

Shreveport sporting events to have economic impact on city

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
Kasey Brown
KTAL

Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
KSLA

2022 Shreveport Classic announced

Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center.
arklatexweekend.com

Ark-La-Tex County and State Fairs 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - It’s one of the best things to look forward to in the fall: all of the county and state fairs with the rides, food, exhibits and fun. From August to October, these celebrations are always fun for the whole family. AUGUST 13-20 85th Annual...
KTAL

Shreveport non-profit offers gift cards for COVID shots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport non-profit is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots on Saturday. LSU Health Shreveport and Central Trades and Labor Council of Shreveport and Vicinity are partnering together to host a vaccine clinic at the Shreveport West Center on Aug. 20. CTLC will be offering $100 gift cards to the first 50 people who receive their first or second COVID shot or their first booster shot.
KTBS

Two suspects in Shreveport carjacking captured in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - A carjacking that started in Shreveport, crossed the river into Bossier City. Now, two of the suspects are behind bars. Police told KTBS 3 News it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Swoop's gas station at 109 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Authorities...
KEEL Radio

Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
KSLA

Shreveport hosts annual Geek’d Con

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a big weekend in the ArkLaTex, as people flock to Geek’d Con!. The second day of the convention kicked off at the Shreveport Community Center. The even features headliner stars from television, film, comic book artists and professional cosplayers. “When we go it’s...
KSLA

LIVE - Bossier Football JH

There were no injuries to the home occupants or the crane operators.
bizmagsb.com

Minden native completes Community Development Institute

MINDEN — Kamesha “Kay” West, FUSE executive fellow and a native of Minden, Louisiana, recently completed the Year 1 Class of the 36th Annual Community Development Institute (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas on August 5, 2022. Kay is excited to use the knowledge gained to...
