ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities

By Jeff Wagner
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SImJz_0hLPSzQX00

Flash flooding strikes parts of Twin Cities 03:08

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.

Families in Cambridge have a lot of cleaning up to do after Wednesday night's flooding, with water running into homes and businesses along Main Street near 2nd Avenue.

It was mostly drained by the time our WCCO crew arrived, but public works crews still had to turn vehicles away that were trying to drive through.

People described the rain as relentless. Homeowner Jeff Nyquist had flood waters rushing into his basement. We looked downstairs and saw a water heater floating nearby, as a muddy pool crept up close to the ceiling.

"Just the water tank busted loose and the pipes busted loose, the water was flowing downstairs with the rest of the water that was flowing into the house and that," Nyquist said.

Much of the water has receded as of late Wednesday night, but at its peak, the city manager says about 4 inches fell in a one-to-two-hour span, with 40 mph winds.

The newly-renovated library dealt with flooding as well, luckily only in the basement. It will have to close Thursday as they assess damage down below.

Back in downtown, WCCO spoke with Johanna Robinson, owner of the Calico Moose. She did everything possible to keep the water away, using dozens of rags as it crept in about 5 feet through the front door. Their sign out front on the sidewalk floated away until a light pole stopped it.

"The alleyway was just streaming like a river and there were cars under water so much they had to stop," Robinson said.

Public works say flash flooding isn't new around here, but that this was unique in how bad it got. There were several reports of stalled vehicles and some downed trees -- but zero reports of injuries.

Flash flooding in Inver Grove Heights forced some drivers to take drastic measures. A neighbor near Blaine Avenue sent WCCO pictures of drivers climbing onto the roofs of their vehicles to avoid the water.

Gail Kiltie

Police there says they received reports of several flooded-out cars. There have also been no reported injuries.

The water there also receded by late Wednesday night, but it left behind a bit of a mess on the streets.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Monday will be beautiful start to the week

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday is shaping up to be a lovely kickoff to the work work.It will be slightly warmer than Sunday – in the low 80s in the Twin Cities – but the humidity will stay in check. There are chances for fog in the morning. It'll start to feel muggy again on Tuesday, and Wednesday looks like it will be the most humid day of the week. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible Wednesday, which will likely fire up in the metro in the late evening and into early Thursday.Things should dry out in time for the start of the Minnesota State Fair Thursday, and temperatures will be slightly cooler. Those heading to the fair Saturday, however, should plan for rain.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis sidewalk repair hunter gets results

MINNEAPOLIS -- Last month, WCCO introduced you to Michael Sack. He started a program to try and make Minneapolis sidewalks safer, and already he's getting results.Sack takes people's reports of areas that need patching and he personally presents them to the city. "I was taking more walks in the early stages of the pandemic and that the reporting system on the city's website was inadequate, thus I formed this movement from my experience," Sack said.Sack has taken in 52 reports of deficiencies, and already he's gotten 33 fixed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Building formerly home to Rudolph's Restaurant damaged in fire

Multiple people were evacuated from a homeless encampment at the former site of Rudolph's Bar-B-Que Restaurant in Minneapolis after it caught fire Friday morning. Crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to reports of dark smoke coming from a commercial building at 1933 Lyndale Ave. S just after 10 a.m. The building, which until 2018 was home to Rudolph's Restaurant, is now boarded up and vacant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Water Tank#Vehicles#Weather#The Twin Cities
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Drought forces some apple orchards to push back opening dates

HASTINGS, Minn. – The official start of fall might be a month away, but many families are already taking part in fun activities like apple picking. Several orchards opened for the season this weekend, while others are delaying a few weeks due to this year's drought.Chelsea and Taylor Maas brought their twin daughters to Afton Apple orchard in Hastings on Sunday. The 300-acre family farm allows visitors to pick their own apples, raspberries, blackberries, zinnias and sunflowers this time of year. They also have a petting farm with goats and llamas, as well as a large playground and hayride."We just...
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: More rain Friday, pleasant stretch begins Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- More mugginess, pop-up thunderstorms and heavy rain conditions are expected Friday.One difference from the last few days is the temperature. Friday will feature cooler temps in the mid-70s. The severe weather risk is extremely low, but some small hail is possible. Localized flooding continues to also be possible. On Saturday, expect more isolated and widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, but less of the state will get wet. Sunday starts a dry, pleasant stretch that will last at least through Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota

(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: On-and-off showers could bring heavy rainfall Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Much of Minnesota will be subject to on-and-off showers on Thursday, including the Twin Cities.Some showers were popping up outside the metro in the morning hours, but the best chance for rain locally will be in the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times as slow-moving storms develop.Some areas of the state, however, may stay dry all day.Aside from the rain, it will be a muggy day in the Twin Cities, with a high near 82.More storms and showers are possible on Friday, which will be another muggy day, but several degrees cooler.A dry stretch starts on Sunday, and humidity levels will lower by then, as well. Temperatures will hover in the low 80s next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Dunkin locations will have cops on the roof on Friday

Cops will be on the roofs of Dunkin locations across the Twin Cities area on Friday to help raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. This is the 6th annual event, and it's helped raise more than $60,000 for the organization in the past five years.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wcmpradio.com

Highway 95 Closure Planned in Cambridge for End of August

Those who travel on Highway 95 through Cambridge should plan for short-term delays and a. detour as crews close and repair the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway crossing, west of Highway 65, between Buchanan Street and Cleveland Street the week of Aug. 29. Crews will prepare work areas near the...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
KARE 11

Cambridge impacted by major flooding after heavy rainfall

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — Cambridge officials and residents are assessing the damage Thursday, just hours after heavy rain caused flooding across parts of the city. A spokesperson for the Isanti County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 late Wednesday that the city was affected by "large, localized flooding" and minor damage to various structures following heavy winds, rain and hail.
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota law enforcement increase patrol on roads

(ABC 6 News) - Summer is already the most dangerous time on the roads, and the end of summer is considered even more dangerous. That's the reason you could see more law enforcement out on the roads over the next few weeks. But, it's not just summer that brings more...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy