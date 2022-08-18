ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

'I was wrong': Stacey Abrams says she once opposed abortion

ATLANTA - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams told the New York Times she once opposed abortion. In an article published Saturday morning, Abrams said she once criticized a friend who considered having an abortion, but now says she was "wrong." "I've worked hard to make myself right," Abrams told the...
GEORGIA STATE
Fulton County Magistrate Court short staffed

A Fulton County Magistrate Court judge tells county leaders she needs help to process court cases. Right now, the magistrate court only has three staffers who work to help judges. The low staffing has had some unexpected consequences on citizens.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say

ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
ATLANTA, GA
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Georgia college student's shoe business takes off

ROME, Ga. - A college student from Georgia is operating his own business while earning his degree at the same time. Georgia Highlands College in Floyd County said Rontavious ‘Tay’ Coley launched his own shoe shop. He's always loved sneakers, and friends and classmates inspired him to start his own business.
ROME, GA
No injuries in Cobb County attic fire, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Smyrna. The fire was in the Arbors at Smyrna at 2001 Old Concord Road. A fire engine responded, officials said and saw evidence of an attic fire. No one was injured or hospitalized, officials...
COBB COUNTY, GA
More hate symbols found in Atlanta, suspect 'close by,' police say

ATLANTA - Officials are cleaning more graffiti from Atlanta's Midtown Rainbow crosswalk. It's the second time in two days that a swastika was discovered at the intersection. Similar symbols were discovered at the Federal Reserve building. Police believe the same person who vandalized the Rainbow Crosswalk on Wednesday night struck...
ATLANTA, GA
Toddler hospitalized when driver backed into them, Georgia State Patrol says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car backed into a 2-year-old child, sending them to a hospital. The child was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where they are considered stable. Georgia State Patrol said the crash report is not complete and didn't mention any charges.
WACO, GA
Gun accidentally fires inside Lovejoy Walmart injuring 4 people, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man may face charges in Clayton County after his gun accidentally fired inside a Walmart, injuring himself and three other people. The Lovejoy Police Department said four people were shot at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Hampton. Two people were hospitalized and two were treated for injuries at the scene.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Big boost in pay for Cobb County school bus drivers

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Some school bus drivers are getting a big bump in pay. The Cobb County School district voted Thursday night to raise the hourly pay by more than $5. Cobb County school bus drivers take more than 72,000 students to school every day. Right now, it's been a struggle, since they're short about 200 drivers.
COBB COUNTY, GA
DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect

DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Arrest made in 28-year-old cold case

It was an arrest 28 years in the making. The family of Jafford Tucker says they are hopeful justice will finally be served. He was shot to death at the Oakland City Transit Station in southwest Atlanta in 1994. The murder suspect had been on the run until Oconee County deputies finally captured him.
ATLANTA, GA

