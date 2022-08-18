The last weekend in July was a busy one for Jeff Jarrett. The WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events was booked to serve as the special guest referee for the match between the Street Profits and the Usos at SummerSlam – a role that really didn’t add much to the match – and then followed it up shortly thereafter with a spot in Ric Flair’s Last Match, where he and Jay Lethal wrestled against Andrade El Idolo and the show’s namesake performer in the main event.

