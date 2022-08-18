ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

After a few difficult years, 3 teachers discuss what they anticipate as they head back to school

By Denise Koch
 3 days ago

After a few difficult years, 3 Baltimore County teachers discuss heading back to school 03:18

BALTIMORE -- In just one week, teachers around the state will head back to their schools to prepare for the 2022 academic year.

I sat with three Baltimore County teachers to find out how they're faring after a few very difficult years, and to see if they anticipate anything like a "normal school year."

Though Katherine Mullen, a veteran high school history teacher, said she "threw the word 'normal' out of the window a long time ago, probably two years ago."

Sitting alongside Leonard Foust Jr., a high school media and broadcasting teacher, and Christina Phillips, a middle school Spanish teacher, Mullen said schools are "a microcosm of the community," as families confront an increase in violence, inflation, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had a lot of students lose multiple family members to COVID and I lost family members to COVID," said Phillips, who's entering her fifth year teaching.

Foust, who has taught for 15 years, said students carry that baggage into the classroom.

"And when they do come with that baggage, we have to make them feel comfortable enough to teach the subject," he said.

All three agreed teacher exhaustion is an issue, and one of the reasons there's a nationwide shortage of educators.

"Workload was unmanageable even before the pandemic, but then when we went back last year -- I think many teachers last year just reached their breaking point," said Mullen.

Added Phillips: "And many of them are people who love education, who love students. But the workload is untenable. For their health and for their mental health especially, they needed to leave."

The trio said teachers aren't necessarily respected as experts, but many parents found out how hard the job can be with remote learning.

"And the parents wanted them to come back to the classroom immediately," said Foust with a smile.

Mullen, Phillips and Foust said they are aware of the mental health crisis students are facing, pointing to increased levels of social anxiety.

"This is probably the most I've had to be able to stop and really ask a student, 'How are you doing? Are you OK?'" said Foust.

Some students have replied, "No."

"A lot of students come to school because they know someone will ask them that. They know someone will ask them," said Mullen. "And they're not OK and they need someone to know it."

Even with all these challenges, Mullen is excited for the school year.

"It is so much fun," she said. "In spite of all these things we just said, it's so much fun."

