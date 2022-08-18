Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Ohio officers fatally shoot 2 suspects
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WBNS) – Law enforcement officers fatally shot two suspects Saturday morning who allegedly fired shots from inside a home Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. According to Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired at a vehicle...
WSYX ABC6
Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
WSYX ABC6
2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
WSYX ABC6
Galion Police searching for missing 79-year-old man who has dementia
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Bucher is a 6'1 tall while man that weighs 220 pounds. He...
WSYX ABC6
Marion police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — The Marion Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing a 17-year-old early Saturday morning. Around 12:11 a.m. Saturday morning, police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 500 block of Adams Street. Police say that upon arrival, officers found...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport
GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
WSYX ABC6
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Auto accident on Ohio 93 claims life of McArthur man
ATHENS, Ohio — One man was killed early Thursday morning in a traffic accident in Hocking County, the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, was traveling north on Ohio 93 about a half mile north of milepost 1 in Washington Township, Hocking County, the patrol said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for local man
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local man. 34-year-old Lincoln Bray was last seen yesterday in the area of route 159 and route 23. He is described as 5’ 4”, weighing 160 lbs., with red hair...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Police Chief placed on leave
GALION—Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on Administrative Leave Wednesday. According to sources, Rodriguez is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. Crawford County Now contacted Chief Rodriguez, who said he could not comment at this time. Crawford County Now received the following statement from Galion City Communications Director...
16-year-old dead after crash in Richland County
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a crash in Mifflin Township that left a 16-year-old dead on Thursday. The crash occurred when a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old boy veered off the right side of the road and hit a tree and landed in a ditch around 1:25 p.m., according to the […]
myfox28columbus.com
Puppy found in trash can recently adopted at Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found in a dumpster, 10-week-old Oscar from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center has found his fur-ever home. A City of Columbus employee was emptying trash in a neighborhood park when he heard a puppy crying. He found little Oscar sitting...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Mansfield, OH USA
I am a nurse at the VA in Mansfield, Ohio. I was back getting a pop out of the pop machine and saw this little heart hanging on the wall. I went over to look at it and it states ” I need a home”. Well, I have the perfect spot at my desk I thought to myself. I looked up this hearts little meaning and decided to keep it 🙂
Do You Recognize Them? Police Say they Are Wanted for Questioning in Fire Investigation
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are attempting to identify a group of teens wanted...
4,700 without power in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 4,700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 4,666 customers without power as of 8:30 p.m. Most of those customers — 3,016 — are in […]
WSYX ABC6
Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wrong-way crash leaves one man in serious condition
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a wrong-way crash that caused the closure of route 33 in Hocking County yesterday evening. Reports say 74-year-old Arthur William Harris of Columbus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of route 33 around 11:42 p.m. when his 2016 Ford F-150 collided with another oncoming pickup truck.
