ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Texas sends migrants to New York. They get a warm welcome, but life there is tough

NEW YORK — A white bus with Texas plates has just pulled up outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. The men and women on it have just finished a 30-hour nonstop bus ride from the Mexico border, and have arrived hungry, tired, and some in need of immediate medical care. It's a hot Wednesday morning in early August, and the rush hour traffic has clogged the city streets outside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KVCR NEWS

Inflation makes recovery from California fires and other disasters more difficult

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — In remote northern California, only a few miles from the Oregon border as the crow flies, a troubling but all too familiar scene is unfolding. Another deadly wildfire has upended the lives of people who lived here because they liked the woods and seclusion, but also because they had few other options: It's one of a few places left on the West Coast that's still affordable.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Abortion remains legal in Michigan after injunction blocks 1931 law being reinstated

Abortion remains legal in Michigan for the time being. Michigan Judge Jacob Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction, which means a 1931 law that bans abortion and allows providers to be charged with felony remains on hold. It is the latest in a back-and-forth legal argument that abortion rights advocates and opponents say is not over yet. Rick Pluta of the Michigan Public Radio Network has been following the case and joins us.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
KVCR NEWS

Opinion: That unbelievable street violinist could just be a 'finger-syncer'

You may have seen people playing Bach or Vivaldi on the street, inviting passersby to toss them a coin or crumpled bill in appreciation. But there are reports from across the country that many of the performers are not violinists, but flimflam artists. People called finger-syncers who set up on a street, flick on a speaker, and slide a bow over an electronic violin while a pre-recorded track plays. These forged Joshua Bells leave out instrument cases to receive money, often with signs saying they need help for rent or medical bills.
ARIZONA STATE
KVCR NEWS

What a pest! Spotted lanternflies are spreading in the U.S.

Ever since the spotted lanternfly first appeared in Berks County, Pa., in 2014 (arriving from its home in Asia), this invasive species has been booking it across the United States. Recent reports indicate the bugs have settled in New York, Canada, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, and now, according to...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KVCR NEWS

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House seat.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Monkeypox A Public Health#Ba#Media Studies
KVCR NEWS

At least 2 people are dead after planes collide in California, officials say

Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KVCR NEWS

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart ordered to pay $650 million for fueling opioid crisis

A federal judge has ordered the nation's largest pharmacy chains to pay $650 million to two counties in Ohio hit hard by the opioid epidemic. The money will be paid by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart over the next 15 years. It'll help Lake and Trumbull counties recover from an addiction crisis that continues to devastate communities near Cleveland. NPR's Brian Mann is following the case. Hey there, Brian.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy