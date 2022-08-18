Read full article on original website
Texas sends migrants to New York. They get a warm welcome, but life there is tough
NEW YORK — A white bus with Texas plates has just pulled up outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. The men and women on it have just finished a 30-hour nonstop bus ride from the Mexico border, and have arrived hungry, tired, and some in need of immediate medical care. It's a hot Wednesday morning in early August, and the rush hour traffic has clogged the city streets outside.
Officials respond after polio samples were found in wastewater in 2 New York counties
Polio - it was the disease we all thought we could put behind us. And yet earlier this summer, an individual in New York state contracted the virus and ended up paralyzed - the first such case in decades. NPR's Ari Daniel visited the counties on the front lines of what could be a critical moment in U.S. public health.
Inflation makes recovery from California fires and other disasters more difficult
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — In remote northern California, only a few miles from the Oregon border as the crow flies, a troubling but all too familiar scene is unfolding. Another deadly wildfire has upended the lives of people who lived here because they liked the woods and seclusion, but also because they had few other options: It's one of a few places left on the West Coast that's still affordable.
Abortion remains legal in Michigan after injunction blocks 1931 law being reinstated
Abortion remains legal in Michigan for the time being. Michigan Judge Jacob Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction, which means a 1931 law that bans abortion and allows providers to be charged with felony remains on hold. It is the latest in a back-and-forth legal argument that abortion rights advocates and opponents say is not over yet. Rick Pluta of the Michigan Public Radio Network has been following the case and joins us.
Opinion: That unbelievable street violinist could just be a 'finger-syncer'
You may have seen people playing Bach or Vivaldi on the street, inviting passersby to toss them a coin or crumpled bill in appreciation. But there are reports from across the country that many of the performers are not violinists, but flimflam artists. People called finger-syncers who set up on a street, flick on a speaker, and slide a bow over an electronic violin while a pre-recorded track plays. These forged Joshua Bells leave out instrument cases to receive money, often with signs saying they need help for rent or medical bills.
How inflation is influencing politics in a bellwether Florida county
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Americans consistently say the economy is their biggest concern — specifically, the soaring cost of living. For months, polls have indicated that a majority of Americans do not approve of how President Biden has handled the economy. "The cost of living — it's just...
CDC investigates an E. coli outbreak in 4 states after some Wendy's customers fell ill
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states that has sickened at least 37 people and put 10 in the hospital. The health protection agency said the source of the outbreak has not been determined but said many of...
What a pest! Spotted lanternflies are spreading in the U.S.
Ever since the spotted lanternfly first appeared in Berks County, Pa., in 2014 (arriving from its home in Asia), this invasive species has been booking it across the United States. Recent reports indicate the bugs have settled in New York, Canada, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, and now, according to...
The 3 prongs of Liz Cheney's campaign against Trump — will they work?
Liz Cheney has her sights set on Donald Trump. The Wyoming congresswoman may have lost her bid for reelection this past week, but she is making it her mission to ensure Trump is never president again. "I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk...
A rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio is raising health alarms
At least 29 people have fallen ill during a fast-moving E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, while the source of the outbreak is still unknown. Of the confirmed cases, 15 are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio. No deaths have been reported from the outbreak, but at least nine people have been hospitalized.
Federal judges deal the oil industry another setback in climate litigation
A federal appeals court has ruled that a pair of lawsuits that seek to hold oil companies accountable for the effects of climate change should be heard in state courts, striking down efforts by the fossil fuel industry to get the cases in front of federal judges. While climate change...
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House seat.
At least 2 people are dead after planes collide in California, officials say
Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart ordered to pay $650 million for fueling opioid crisis
A federal judge has ordered the nation's largest pharmacy chains to pay $650 million to two counties in Ohio hit hard by the opioid epidemic. The money will be paid by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart over the next 15 years. It'll help Lake and Trumbull counties recover from an addiction crisis that continues to devastate communities near Cleveland. NPR's Brian Mann is following the case. Hey there, Brian.
Who is Harriet Hageman, the woman who beat Liz Cheney in the Wyoming House race?
Incumbent Wyoming Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was defeated Tuesday after she broke from her party to criticize former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection. She lost the race for Wyoming's at-large congressional district to Harriet Hageman, an attorney who supported Cheney in her race for the House...
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
