Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near Rancagua, Chile – EMSC

Aug 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck 20 km (12 miles) southeast of Rancagua in Chile on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 100 km, EMSC added.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Lula eyes 'green' farm loans to tackle Amazon deforestation, article with image

Americas ·

August 17, 2022

Advisors to leftist Brazilian presidential hopeful Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are proposing subsidized "green" farm loans to spur planting of soybeans and corn on open pasture and reduce deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.