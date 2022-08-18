ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near Rancagua, Chile – EMSC

 3 days ago

Aug 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck 20 km (12 miles) southeast of Rancagua in Chile on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 100 km, EMSC added.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Lula eyes 'green' farm loans to tackle Amazon deforestation

August 17, 2022

Advisors to leftist Brazilian presidential hopeful Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are proposing subsidized "green" farm loans to spur planting of soybeans and corn on open pasture and reduce deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.

Reuters

Germany's Rhine water too low even for some empty vessels

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Water levels on Germany's Rhine river are so low that some vessels cannot sail even when empty, a shipping cooperative said on Friday, although long-awaited rain has begun to ease bottlenecks on one of the country's main commercial routes.
Reuters

Low water levels on Danube reveal sunken WW2 German warships

PRAHOVO, Serbia, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Europe's worst drought in years has pushed the mighty river Danube to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of dozens of explosives-laden German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo.
Reuters

'Spanish Stonehenge' emerges from drought-hit dam

CACERES, Spain, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A brutal summer has caused havoc for many in rural Spain, but one unexpected side-effect of the country's worst drought in decades has delighted archaeologists - the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded.
Reuters

OPEC chief says blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - (This Aug. 18 story has been corrected to read to read 'again', not 'against' in paragraph four) Policymakers, lawmakers and insufficient oil and gas sector investments are to blame for high energy prices, not OPEC, the producer group's new Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Reuters on Thursday.
Reuters

Argentina names second in command of key economy ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's government on Sunday appointed a well-known economist and vocal critic of the policies of former President and current Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to effectively be the second in command of the key economy ministry.
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

