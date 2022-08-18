ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Seven people interested in an open seat on Sioux City Public School District board

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City public school district says seven people have expressed interest in the open seat on the school board. That seat opened up by the resignation of Dr. Juli Albert earlier this month with a little over a year left in her term. The school board decided not to hold a special election for the seat and instead fill it by appointment.
TOTT - Support the Blue event

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — On Saturday, August 20th, the Shot Gun Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is holding an event to raise money for local law enforcement and first responders. The third annual event will have something for everyone. from live bands, a silent auction and smoked pork with a...
Bishop Heelan received specialized training on active shooter situations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan spoke to teachers and administrators at Bishop Heelan today giving them some specialized training on active shooter situations. Sheehan has provided the training to every school district in Woodbury County as a part of his S.A.V.E. Yourself Program. It teaches...
Sioux City man found guilty of murdering roommate last August

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man faces decades in prison after being convicted of murdering his roommate. 53-year-old Robert Buel was found guilty by a Woodbury County jury Friday of second-degree murder in the death of 41- year- old Jason Lafferty last August 22nd as well as going armed with intent.
North working hard toward another winning season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Last fall, the Sioux City North Stars were able to turn things around from previous years, winning three of their last four games in 2021 to finish the football season with a 6-3 record. The group at North now looks to carry that momentum into...
NSP Troopers locate 20 lbs. of meth buried near Winside

NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after finding over 20 pounds of meth buried near Winside. NSP says at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, residents of rural Winside reported that two suspicious individuals were going through their property. Troopers responded and discovered that...
WINSIDE, NE

