Sioux City East outduels Glenwood in wild season-opening shootout
(Glenwood) -- In a game full of big plays, Sioux City East made just enough to open their 2022 season with a 50-33 win over Glenwood on Friday night. The Black Raiders' win came in a wild contest, highlighted by an hour delay for lightning and nearly 1,000 total yards between the two teams.
KMA Sports (Football): Sioux City East Football Coach Mike Winklepleck
Sioux City East outduels Glenwood in wild season-opening shootout. In a game full of big plays, Sioux City East made just enough to open their 2022 season with a 50-33 win over Glenwood on Friday night.
North working hard toward another winning season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Last fall, the Sioux City North Stars were able to turn things around from previous years, winning three of their last four games in 2021 to finish the football season with a 6-3 record. The group at North now looks to carry that momentum into...
Hayes runs wild as Sioux City West snaps 33-game losing streak with win over TJ
(Council Bluffs) -- It had been three years, 11 months and 12 days since Sioux City West won a football game. That lengthy drought finally came to an end thanks to Keavian Hayes, as the Wolverines (1-0) took down Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (0-1) 46-20 Friday. “I’m just happy for...
Grange transfers to South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D.—University of South Dakota women's basketball head coach Kayla Karius has announced the addition of graduate transfer Madison Grange from Utah Valley. She will join the Coyotes this season for her final year of eligibility. "We are thrilled to welcome Madison and the Grange family to Vermillion!" said...
Principal joins Sioux Center Christian team
SIOUX CENTER—A new leadership team at Sioux Center Christian School is ready to start the school year. Joining head of school Josh Bowar is Brandon Haan as the new principal of the transitional kindergarten through eighth-grade school. Haan and his wife, Jill, moved to Sioux Center in June with...
Newscast 08.19.22: Iowa leads the nation in wind energy generation in the second quarter; Today is the deadline to apply for an open seat on the SC School Board
A new report shows Iowa led the nation in the amount of wind power that came online during April, May and June. Nearly 60% of the electricity being generated in Iowa comes from wind turbines and solar installations according to the Clean Grid Alliance, a group that advocates for green energy.
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Bishop Heelan received specialized training on active shooter situations
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan spoke to teachers and administrators at Bishop Heelan today giving them some specialized training on active shooter situations. Sheehan has provided the training to every school district in Woodbury County as a part of his S.A.V.E. Yourself Program. It teaches...
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges
To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
New Sheldon Officer Brings 15-Years Experience To The Job
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department officially came back to full strength Wednesday afternoon when their newest officer was officially sworn in. Sanborn native Greg Jacobsma took the oath of office from Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels during Wednesday’s Sheldon City Council meeting. Jacobsma got his law enforcement degree from Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, before spending 15 years as an officer with the Sanborn Police Department. He tells KIWA that he was looking for a better opportunity when the Sheldon job became available.
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
TOTT - Support the Blue event
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — On Saturday, August 20th, the Shot Gun Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is holding an event to raise money for local law enforcement and first responders. The third annual event will have something for everyone. from live bands, a silent auction and smoked pork with a...
Seven people interested in an open seat on Sioux City Public School District board
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City public school district says seven people have expressed interest in the open seat on the school board. That seat opened up by the resignation of Dr. Juli Albert earlier this month with a little over a year left in her term. The school board decided not to hold a special election for the seat and instead fill it by appointment.
Investigators looking into wife of suspect in Laurel, Nebraska homicides
LAUREL, Neb. — It's been two weeks since four people were killed in Laurel, Nebraska, and the homicide suspect is still in a hospital bed. Jason A. Jones, 42, was taken into custody in Laurel, Nebraska, and is still being treated at a Lincoln hospital for severe burns. The motive for the homicides is unknown at this time.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $349,900
Chestnut Hill Development. New build Northside townhouse has a modern design with an open concept. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, quartz countertops with double sinks. Living room/kitchen features hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor. Main floor laundry has plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the oversized 2 car garage. Large dining area spills out into a custom 10x24 deck to incorporate outdoor living space. Kitchen has a modern design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, island, and stainless steel appliances that provide that move in ready, functional open concept kitchen. The walkout lower level adds 1 more large bedroom with huge walk in closet, great room, and full bath. There is a unfinished bonus room that can be finished upon request. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and mulch landscaping. No HOA fees. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Estimated completion Spring 2023. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify measurements. Disclosure: Listing agent related to general contractor.
Two Sioux City nursing homes placed under receivership for missed rent payments
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two local nursing homes are among eight across Iowa that have been placed in receivership by a judge because of thousands of dollars in missed rent payments. The operator of Countryside Health Care Center and Four Seasons Retirement Community in Sioux City, along with six...
Cattle still roam Hawarden area after July 14 escape
HAWARDEN—Time to swing a few rounds of golf and enjoy a fresh steak — if you can catch it. About 200 cattle got out July 14 from Jason Witt’s feedlot 2 miles east of Hawarden. Deputy Jamie Van Voorst with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the cattle managed to break their gate and got out into the neighboring fields.
