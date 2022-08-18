ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'Upsetting': Residents concerned after recent disturbances in Federal Hill

By Ashley McDowell
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Disturbances in Baltimore’s Federal Hill has community members asking for help.

Community groups are asking for action to be taken immediately against illegal acts in the area.

Last weekend, a video circulated on social media of a fight that broke out at the corner of East Cross and Charles streets.

MORE: City councilman demands increased patrols after "chaos" in Federal Hill

Brawl caught on camera in Fed Hill

Arms were swinging, individuals were yelling and horns were beeping, causing alarming levels of disorder on the street.

"I think the biggest concern for everyone is that what happens on Charles Street doesn't actually stay on Charles Street,” said Garrett Schiche, Federal Hill Main Street President.

Schiche says an influx of 3,000 to 4,000 people typically come into the neighborhood on weekend nights.

When an altercation breaks out on the street, it takes away police enforcing laws on side streets and outside areas.

"We see that there is a police presence often times in the area and often times the laws are not being enforced in basic things like illegal stopping, illegal parking, illegal consumption of alcohol,” Schiche said. “Those are the types of things that are being overlooked right now, and we believe if those things are enforced that it'll make a huge difference in creating a sense of order.”

safety concern for Fed Hill residents

Lucas Keshtmand, who has been living in Federal Hill for about two years, said he likes the area but disturbances that have been occurring over recent weeks is pushing him away.

"I mean the video is upsetting completely,” he said. “It's a really nice area and it has a ton of potential, a lot of cute little houses, it’s right by both ballparks, it’s right by the Inner Harbor, it’s got incredible walking, and it’s part of the main reason I moved down here.”

Chaos in Federal Hill

Neighborhood stakeholders have reached out to their City Councilman Eric Costello asking for help.

"I personally don’t like going out here anymore,” Keshtmand said. “I used to, cause I could walk right here. The type of crowd that is coming down here and the activities that are happening, I just don't have time for it."

Disturbances in Federal Hill

Costello responded with a letter to other city leaders requesting for a deployment plan by the end of Thursday, August 18. He took to Twitter with his letter that states he wants higher police involvement with a proactive enforcement.

Costello is requesting a Mobil metro unit, a mounted unit of horses and officers, SWAT and additional patrol overtime.

Comments / 9

Tommy Aquinas
3d ago

listen, this is happening all over Baltimore. Neighborhoods besieged with drugs and guns. Residents should be treated fairly. If there are more cops in Fed Hill, there needs to be more cops in West Baltimore. Let's stop picking and choosing who gets police protection and who doesn't. The folks in West Baltimore pay taxes, too! We own homes and businesses, too!

Reply
3
Sandra Dockeney
3d ago

There aren't enough cops to go around right now because no one seems to want to join the force anymore.

Reply(1)
4
 

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

