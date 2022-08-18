Deonna Purrazzo is excited to see Killer Kelly finally officially join the ranks of the Knockouts. Killer Kelly recently announced that she signed a new contract with IMPACT despite having been with the promotion for over a year. Due to a multitude of issues, Kelly was never able to compete in IMPACT. Now, however, she's back and Deonna Purrazzo one of the pillars of the division, is looking forward to stepping in the ring with her after waiting so long for her to be a part of the team.

