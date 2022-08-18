Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Results (8/19/2022): Reigns & McIntyre Face-Off, Women’s Tag Tourney Match + More!
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 8/19/2022 edition of SmackDown, live on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Fatal Five Way Match to Determine #1 Contender for...
Circle 6 Soul Doubt Results (8/20): Alan Angels, Zachary Wentz, Chris Bey In Action
Circle 6 held its Soul Doubt event on August 20 from FSW Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event aired on Title Match Network. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Circle 6 Soul Doubt Results (8/20) - Zachary Wentz def. Chris Bey. - Ace Perry def. Sandra...
News Behind Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE Returns
Karrion Kross & Scarlett are back in WWE. Fightful learned last week that talks with the two had picked up, though they'd claimed as of Monday when we reached out for a separate story that they'd not yet been contacted. For those asking about their MLW status, the two were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live tour, had not committed to those dates, either.
Bear Country Renamed 'Iron Savages' At 8/21 AEW Dark Tapings
Say goodbye to Bear Country and hello to the Iron Savages. On August 21, AEW held two sets of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida. Several fans in attendance took to Twitter to share noteworthy highlights from the show, and in one development, Bear Country was announced as The Iron Savages. The two powerhouses weren't alone, as they were accompanied to the ring by "The Iron Manager” JT Davidson.
Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement
AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
Tenille Dashwood Contract Expires, Exits IMPACT Wrestling
Tenille Dashwood is moving on from IMPACT, according to new reports. Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling for the better part of the last 3 years. During her run, she was given the opportunity to be one-half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions alongside Madison Rayne. Now, however, it appears that her run in IMPACT has come to an end.
Emilia McKenzie Thanks WWE For The Memories, Moved To Alumni Section
Another release from NXT UK. Emilia McKenzie (Millie McKenzie) took to social media to thank WWE for the memories, seemingly implying that she was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. She has been moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. McKenzie was signed...
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Kingston, On (8/20): Rollins vs. Riddle; Trish Returns
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on August 20 from the Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Kingston, Ontario, Canada (8/20) Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & Bayley...
Deonna Purrazzo Is Excited To Face Killer Kelly In IMPACT Wrestling
Deonna Purrazzo is excited to see Killer Kelly finally officially join the ranks of the Knockouts. Killer Kelly recently announced that she signed a new contract with IMPACT despite having been with the promotion for over a year. Due to a multitude of issues, Kelly was never able to compete in IMPACT. Now, however, she's back and Deonna Purrazzo one of the pillars of the division, is looking forward to stepping in the ring with her after waiting so long for her to be a part of the team.
Karrion Kross Aims At 'Chosen Ones', Jade Cargill Jumps Athena | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 19, 2022:. - From an undisclosed location, Karrion Kross and Scarlett explore the idea of Drew McIntyre being labeled “The Chosen One.”. - Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns finally stepped into the...
Karrion Kross And Scarlett Discuss Their WWE Return, Trusting And Being Respected By Triple H
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE television when he attacked Drew McIntyre. Unlike his run on WWE Raw in the summer of 2021, Scarlett was by his side as she was during his run in NXT. Kross and Scarlett were released...
Shane Haste Discusses TMDK's ROH Appearances In 2012, Documents Visa Issues
Shane Haste discusses TMDK's ROH appearances in 2012. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, has made the most out of his 19 year career in the wrestling industry. Haste has competed all around the world including in promotions such as WWE, NJPW, and Pro Wrestling Noah throughout his tenure in the business. Plenty of Haste's time in wrestling has been spent alongside his tag partner Mikey Nicholls.
AEW/ROH Contract Updates On Ian Riccaboni, Alex Zayne, CB
Fightful has reported of some contract updates within AEW & ROH, but we've also learned of some that aren't under contract. Fightful inquired about the contractual status of Alex Zayne, who appeared on both Ring Of Honor shows under the Tony Khan regime. We've learned that he's not under any agreement with AEW/ROH and is currently a free agent.
Trish Stratus Set To Appear On 8/22 WWE Raw
Trish Stratus is ready to rock and roll on the Monday, August 22 episode of Monday Night Raw. In addition to a card that will feature more action in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament and Edge’s first TV bout in Canada in a decade, WWE has announced that Trish Stratus will appear on the episode. Trish already announced that she was scheduled to appear at some upcoming house show events but now, she is ready to make her come back in front of her home crowd audience and return to the television screen of many WWE Universe members.
Joe Lando Reflects On US Tour, Using The Shooting Star Elbow
At 22 years old, Joe Lando is one of the up and coming talents in the world of wrestling. Lando is a regular on the European scene, competing for companies such as EAW, SWA, PROGRESS, and RevPro. In August, Lando came to America and wrestled bouts for DPW, PPW, and GCW, culminating at GCW Hope 2 Die against Nick Wayne.
Shane Haste Hopes To Work With Flash Morgan Webster And Mark Andrews Following NXT UK Releases
On Thursday, August 18, WWE announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus following a Worlds Collide event on September 4. The brand would return in 2023 as NXT Europe with WWE looking to expand their reach overseas. After the announcement, NXT UK talent began to reveal that they had been released by the company. Talent released included Wild Boar, Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, Sha Samuels, and more.
Top Dolla Discusses Not Having Swerve Strickland As Part Of Hit Row Return
On the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante 'Thee' Adonis) returned to WWE SmackDown. The group, who were previously aligned with Swerve Strickland, were released by WWE in November 2021 shortly after they were moved from NXT to WWE SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft.
Fred Rosser: I'm Gonna Go In The Ring Until The Wheels Fall Off
Fred Rosser, much like his original NXT pro, CM Punk, plans on giving it his all in pro wrestling until the wheels fall off. Fred Rosser, formerly Darren Young of WWE is in the middle of the role of his life as the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, the first major championship he’s held on his own in pro wrestling.
