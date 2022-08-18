Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man shot at Orange County nightclub, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crime scene tape outlined the parking lot of a nightclub on South Orange Blossom Trail on Sunday, where the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported a man had been shot by another man early that morning. The sheriff’s office said in a statement its deputies...
Man arrested, identified as the shooter at Lake County gaming café, police say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old man has been identified as the shooter of an internet café armed robbery, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Travontae Harley was arrested Friday in connection to the Hot Spot robbery in Dona Vista. According to a news release, deputies received...
wild941.com
Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]
Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
click orlando
Lake County deputies make arrest in connection to attempted armed robbery of internet café
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies made an arrest Friday in connection to an attempted armed robbery of an internet café that left a security guard hurt. Deputies responded to Hot Spot in Dona Vista around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned...
WCJB
Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
WESH
Winter Haven police: Man arrested in connection to July 4th shooting
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a man was arrested for a deadly shooting. The incident happened on July 4 close to 12 a.m. on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Winter Haven. Police say at the time of the...
14-Year-Old Florida Boy And His Mom Charged In National Identity Theft Scam
A Florida high school student and his mother have been charged with an identity theft scheme affecting victims across the U.S. Elijah Duett, 14, a student at Deltona High School, first came under investigation in May, when he was charged with making written threats to
Central Florida deputies pull suspect from swamp after he fled from traffic stop
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies rescued a Central Florida man trapped in a swamp after he fled from a traffic stop. On Thursday, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of West State Road 100 near U.S. 1. The driver, identified as Alunzo...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for male suspect who allegedly pointed gun at teenager, stole vehicle
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify a male suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a teenager and stole a vehicle in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on SE Maricamp Road to get some food.
click orlando
Marion County deputies seek armed carjacker who stole vehicle in Pizza Hut parking lot
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a person suspected of stealing a car and threatening a teen with a gun in a Pizza Hut parking lot on Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The armed carjacking took place at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
WATCH: Florida man runs cars off road, plows through fences during police chase
Dash camera footage released by the Ocala Police Department shows a man driving a stolen car recklessly as police followed close behind, trying to get him to stop.
Explosion injures 4 boaters in Volusia County, firefighters say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four people were injured after a boat exploded at the Halifax Harbor Marina, according to Daytona Beach Fire Department. According to a news release, around 1:15 p.m., the boaters had just refueled their vessel and when they started the boat, it caused an explosion. >>>...
WESH
5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
WESH
5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
fox35orlando.com
Reward offered for information in killing of Orlando man on SR-408
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department continues to investigate a wreck along State Road 408 in July as a homicide. Detectives said there is evidence that Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot before crashing his Dodge Challenger Hellcat along an exit ramp off the westbound lanes of the toll road.
WESH
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
Do you know them? Polk detectives ask for help identifying men possibly involved in fuel theft
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify two men as part of an ongoing fuel theft investigation.
WESH
Fire officials: Volusia County boat explosion injures 4 people
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department was on the scene of a boat explosion Sunday afternoon. Four people refueled their boat at Halifax Harbor Marina and when they started it, the boat caught on fire and exploded, according to the fire department. A security video showed...
72-year-old man killed after exiting his vehicle on I-4, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal overnight crash in Volusia County. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Interstate 4 near State Road 44. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on I-4 blew out...
