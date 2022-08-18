ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

click orlando

Man shot at Orange County nightclub, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crime scene tape outlined the parking lot of a nightclub on South Orange Blossom Trail on Sunday, where the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported a man had been shot by another man early that morning. The sheriff’s office said in a statement its deputies...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]

Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
City
Dona Vista, FL
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
OCALA, FL
#Robbery#Shooting#Internet Gaming#Violent Crime
ocala-news.com

MCSO looking for male suspect who allegedly pointed gun at teenager, stole vehicle

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify a male suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a teenager and stole a vehicle in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on SE Maricamp Road to get some food.
OCALA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Reward offered for information in killing of Orlando man on SR-408

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department continues to investigate a wreck along State Road 408 in July as a homicide. Detectives said there is evidence that Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot before crashing his Dodge Challenger Hellcat along an exit ramp off the westbound lanes of the toll road.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Fire officials: Volusia County boat explosion injures 4 people

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department was on the scene of a boat explosion Sunday afternoon. Four people refueled their boat at Halifax Harbor Marina and when they started it, the boat caught on fire and exploded, according to the fire department. A security video showed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

