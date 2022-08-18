ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Harmful algae bloom spreading across San Francisco Bay, turning water brown

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLByU_0hLPMnIR00

Looking out across the San Francisco Bay, you might notice it's looking a little murky.

Experts say the reason is a potentially harmful algae bloom that's spreading in waters throughout the Bay Area. It's called Heterosigma akashiwo and it's what's currently causing the water in the bay to look so dirty and brown.

"About three weeks ago, the last week of July, we started getting reports of a very unusual brown discoloration of the water," Ian Wren, a scientist with San Francisco Baykeeper, told ABC7 News. "Soon thereafter we learned the Department of Public Health had taken samples around Jack London Square and they identified the species that's causing this bloom."

Scientists at San Francisco Baykeeper, including Wren and field investigator Aundi Mevoli, are studying the algae closely. They've been taking water samples from different parts of the bay and sending them to a lab in Richmond to be analyzed. He said they have seen the algae around San Francisco, Oakland, Emeryville, Berkeley and Richmond. It's also been reported in other areas, including Lake Merritt.

RELATED: Toxic algae bloom in Oakland's Lake Temescal prompts beach closure

"We're not quite sure what's causing it," Wren said. "There are some physical factors that might have sparked this bloom. such as that it's been relatively clear out, the winds have died down a little bit, we have warmer waters, however, it's really hard to associate what causes this kind of bloom."

According to San Francisco Baykeeper , the last time an algae bloom of this kind occurred in the San Francisco Bay was 2004. It's unclear it's growing again now, but Wren said the nutrients polluting the bay are a major factor.

"There's about 40 wastewater treatment plants that discharge a lot of phosphorus and nitrogen into the water," Wren said. "And that's the building block for algae such as this."

VIDEO: Microplastic meets oil: 'Plastitar' may be new category of ocean pollutant

Researchers are finding new threats to ocean ecology in a combination of microplastics and oil buildup.

"Normally conditions are such that the bay is rather turbid, it's hard for sunlight to penetrate it, the bay is very choppy and it prevents the growth of large blooms like this," he added. "Right now we're in this situation where they really took off and we don't really know when it's going to stop."

Wren said the algae can kill shellfish and other marine life. It's not believed to be harmful to humans or pets.

"However, the cities of Alameda, Oakland, County of Alameda, East Bay Parks have issued cautionary warning postings that advise against recreating in the water," Wren said.

Wren said the way to prevent future outbreaks is to reduce the amount of nutrients flowing into the bay. He said, if not, the current conditions combined with climate change could lead to even more common -- and potentially worse -- algae outbreaks.

"It's quite conceivable that in other years a different type of species could take off and with much more harmful consequences," Wren said. "Things like higher temperatures, more nutrient upwelling from the ocean, changes in title circulation and wind patterns, these are all things that really produce a lot of unknowns but could still spark a lot of these blooms. Not just in the San Francisco Bay but throughout California."

Waste recycling and treatment wetlands are among the strategies that Wren and Mevoli believe could make a difference.

"I'm pretty discouraged," Mevoli said. "I'm hopeful with better policy we can make sure there is not too much nutrient load in the bay that would have this be a recurring event year after year."

The California Department of Public Health sent the following statement regarding the discovery of Heterosigma akashiwo:

California Department of Public Health (CDPH) staff provided consultation to the Regional Water Quality Control Board (RWQCB) at their request, and used microscopy to identify marine plankton. Presumptive identification of the abundant species of plankton was Heterosigma akashiwo, a single celled flagellate that is not known to cause human illness (but it has been documented to contribute to fish kills). A general precaution is for people and their pets to not enter the water during times of any dense blooms or discoloration in the water; however, questions regarding water quality, ecosystem health, safety, origin, extent and related concerns regarding this situation need to be addressed by the RWQCB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hLPMnIR00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Emeryville, CA
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Mateo County's COVID-19 Level Drops

San Mateo County has moved to the "low" or "green" COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing. The move to the lower tier, which was made Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not mean the end of the pandemic for the county.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Coyotes seen roaming San Francisco streets

(KRON) – In the North Bay early Thursday morning, the city of Rohnert Park reported a mountain lion sighting. Earlier this week, several coyotes were seen roaming the streets of San Francisco.  In the city’s Marina District, a coyote could be seen eating what appears to be a rat. Moments later, three more made their […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco

Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Algae#Algae Blooms#Heterosigma#Abc7 News
SFist

Saturday Links: Bay Area Temps to Remain Cool Over the Weekend Until Heating Up Monday Afternoon

Enjoy this two-day spat of mild weather — because temperatures will grow hotter starting Monday. While cloud coverage isn't all to thick, we can expect the same mild temperatures that transpired Friday... but rest assured things are going to start heating up next week; parts of the East Bay are forecasted to reach over 95 degrees Fahrenheit by Monday afternoon. [Twitter]
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

Caltrans blocked from clearing San Rafael encampment

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A federal judge on Friday blocked Caltrans from clearing out an encampment in San Rafael, as stated in a press release from Governor Gavin Newsom. The city-sanctioned homeless encampment is located under Highway 101 in central San Rafael. A federal judge on the United States District Court for the Northern […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

Cleanup in a galaxy far, far away If you’d like to help clean up the galaxy alongside Jedi, rebel pilots, smugglers (maybe even Boba Fett?), then join two costumed fan groups, Endor Base and the Wolves of Mandalore, for a two-hour neighborhood cleanup party. Instead of ridding Tatooine of scum and villainy, you’ll join the heroes of the Star Wars universe help rid the streets of the Mission of trash. Afterward, take photos with the entire crew. And since there’s snacks and treats at the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Recovered Quadriplegic Swimming From Alcatraz to San Francisco

A Chicago man rendered quadriplegic after an accident two decades ago is doing something Friday that was once unimaginable: He's swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco to raise awareness for his foundation. Robert Heitz was 22 in 2003 when he dove off a boat on Lake Michigan into a sandbar...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
indybay.org

Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies

Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies. Oakland - In recent days it was reported that the pharmacies at Lucky grocers in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the state are set to be closed around August 24, 2022. This will have an extreme negative impact upon tens of thousands of people who are dependent on getting their covid vaccinations, and medications such as insulin and other life saving drugs in a timely manor at their nearby Lucky grocers.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay fighting aggressive invasive mosquito species

MARTINEZ (KRON) – Contra Costa County has identified its first group of invasive mosquito species. The Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District is now doing surveillance and treatment in the area where the mosquitos were found in Martinez to make sure they are eliminated before becoming widespread. Officials say these mosquitoes are very […]
MARTINEZ, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy