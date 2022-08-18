Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC 33/40 News
BFR working scrapyard fire on Vanderbilt Road
Birmingham Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a large scrapyard fire Saturday morning, according to captain Orlando Reynolds. The fire was located in the 1900 block of Vanderbilt Road which is in the same area as the SA Recycling plant. Reynolds said there was heavy fire and smoke,...
ABC 33/40 News
Two persons of interest wanted in Shelby County in string of burglary cases
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help to identify two people who may be involved with multiple burglary cases in the area. The office said the two were considered persons of interest in the case. Officials also provided pictures of a car which may have been...
ABC 33/40 News
Reward for information on deadly shooting of UAB research scientist increased to $20,000
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A reward offer was increased to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of David Westbrook in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said on Monday, May 23, 2022, Westbrook was sitting in his parked car at 135 54th St North just before 11:00 p.m.
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
Taco Bell testing new taco with plant-based protein at select Birmingham locations
Taco Bell announced Thursday it will be testing its new Crispy Melt Taco which uses proprietary plant-based protein at select locations across Birmingham. The Crispy Melt Taco starts with a fried white corn shell tortilla with layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, plus a nacho cheese sauce.
ABC 33/40 News
Man with long history of prior arrests charged with burglary of Calera church building
A man was arrested Friday and has been charged with burglary and theft of property after being found near a church building in Calera, according to Calera Police Chief David Hyche. According to a social media post from the Calera Police Department, Hope Mountain Church had multiple instances of burglary...
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect still at large after 22-year-old killed in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation after an incident Saturday which left one man dead in Wenonah. The victim has been identified as Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham. According to police, officers from the West Precinct responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4421 Ishkooda-Wenonah Road...
ABC 33/40 News
Man wanted for questioning after checks worth over $9000 fraudulently cashed in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is wanted for questioning in connection to a felony identity theft investigation after checks totaling over $9,000 were fraudulently cashed in Hoover. The Hoover Police Department said the checks were cashed back in May at local banks. The police department provided surveillance images...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
Legion comes from behind to claim regular season sweep of Memphis
Birmingham has moved its way up the Eastern Conference table over the last couple of months, making progress with some big wins against teams which were well ahead of the Legion earlier in the season. And despite a home loss Wednesday night, the Legion continued that trend Saturday when the team went on the road to square off with Memphis 901 FC for the second time this season.
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz Week 0 scoreboard: Hoover, Auburn battle in AHSAA Kickoff Classic
The Wade Waldrop era at Hoover got started Friday night in Montgomery as the No. 5 Buccaneers took on No. 3 Auburn in a Class 7A non-region showdown to close out the annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl. Hoover erased a two-touchdown deficit but Auburn kicked a game-winning field...
ABC 33/40 News
Rushing attack, defense leads Helena to victory in AHSAA Kickoff Classic
After a breakout sophomore season last year, there were a lot of eyes on Helena running back Jordan Washington to start the 2022 season. And it did not take him long to make his impact felt during Thursday's AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Washington broke several tackles...
Comments / 0