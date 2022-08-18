Midlothian City Manager Addresses Error in No-New-Revenue Tax Rate Presented at August 9 City Council Meeting

Read full article on original website
Lancaster City Council Greenlights EDC Need for Additional Office Space
LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster City Council greenlighted a resolution ratifying the approval for the Lancaster Economic Development Corporation to purchase a commercial property on North Henry Street to accommodate the city’s continuing growth. The Henry Street property was constructed in 1951 as the City Hall/Fire Station....
Red Oak ISD Approves November Middle School Bond Election
The Red Oak ISD Board unanimously approved calling for a November 8 Bond Election for a single item – a new, second middle school with a 1,200 student capacity for $94,000,000. The District finalized the purchase of the land right after the previous bond was called this past January.
ROISD 2022-23 TAX RATE-District Reduces I&S Rate
Overall, the ROISD tax rate has been reduced by over 19% over the past four years. The approved 2022-23 tax rate is being reduced again. The adopted budget in June reduced the M&O rate, and now, after receiving the certified property values by Ellis County, the District is also reducing the I&S rate.
Large Investors Interested in Midlothian Special Assessment Revenue Bonds
MIDLOTHIAN – If you want to get a first-hand confirmation of the growth in Midlothian and Ellis County with an eye toward how the entire area is being noticed, two items on a recent City of Midlothian council meeting agenda might be of interest. Mark McLiney from Samco Capital...
2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian Class Announced
Midlothian, TX, August 19, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian class. Leadership Midlothian is a 10-month program dedicated to providing an in-depth look into Midlothian and Ellis County. Students will learn about local systems while networking with community leaders and other professionals.
Duncanville City Council Adopts a Tax Rate Decrease for Fiscal Year 2023
August 25, 2022 City Council will call a Special Meeting for a Public Hearing on the Budget and Tax Rate. Duncanville, TX – City Council held a Budget Workshop and Special Meeting on August 9, 2022 to discuss the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget. “The City Council shall vote...
Brazos River Authority Declares System Stage 1 Drought Watch
Waco, TX – August 17, 2022 — The Brazos River Authority has informed all customers accessing water from the BRA system of reservoirs that a System Stage 1 Drought Watch has been declared for the entirety of the reservoir system including lakes Possum Kingdom, Granbury, Whitney, Aquilla, Limestone, Belton, Stillhouse Hollow, Granger, Georgetown, Somerville and Proctor. This notice also applies to lakeside residential and commercial use water permit holders.
Midlothian City Council Sets Maximum Proposed Ad Valorem Tax Rate
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council voted 5 – 2 earlier this week on a proposed ad valorem tax rate for the city. The proposed maximum tax rate approved was set at $0.663147, however, the rate proposed on the agenda by city staff was at $0.675000 (the same as last year’s rate), which did not pass.
DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police
After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
Red Oak ISD Implements Clear Bag Policy For District Games & Events
(RED OAK, TX) — To further enhance the safety of our students, staff, and guests, Red Oak ISD is implementing a Clear Bag Policy for all extra-curricular events including games, performances, concerts, and after-school events. “Starting this fall, at all campus and district events, Red Oak ISD will enforce...
Lancaster City Council Elect’s New Mayor Pro Tem and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem
LANCASTER – The Lancaster City Council elected a new Mayor Pro Tem and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem at Monday night’s Special City Council meeting. Both councilmembers, District 2 Stanley Jaglowski and District 6 Betty Gooden Davis had resigned these positions on the city council but did not resign from their seat on the city council.
ROISD retains B rating by the state; Two elementary schools earn ‘A’s
(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD retained a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year. The District overall scored an 84 through combined performance in student achievement (87); school progress (86), and closing the gaps (78). Campus ‘A’ ratings were achieved by Wooden...
DeSoto ISD Responds To Safety Concerns After Alerts Issued On 2nd Day of School
Today was the second official day of school in DeSoto ISD, but the morning started with law enforcement on multiple DeSoto ISD campuses. One parent’s account stated “My wife was on her way up to the school (Katherine Johnson) she made the right to go down towards the school the cops were in front of her they made a uturn pulled their guns out told her to turn the car around and leave now.”
2022 Readers Choice Food & Drink Finalists
Drum roll, please. You voted and the results for the top nominees for food and drink categories are in! Voting is now open for your favorites-you can vote once hourly from now until September 5, 2022. We encourage you to go to the nominees and try them for yourself before voting. Every year we discover new places and some new favorites just by listening to our readers.
Security Guard Fatally Shot At DeSoto BH Lounge, Police Investigating
DeSoto Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard that took place at a Hampton Road lounge at approximately 10:00 PM Friday. Officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse (BH) Lounge on the 2000 Block of North Hampton Road and upon arrival found that the establishment’s security guard, 47-year-old Derek Phillips of Arlington, TX, had been shot multiple times. DeSoto PD and responding paramedics provided emergency first aid at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
City of Wilmer’s Population Increases
WILMER – The City of Wilmer had a significant population increase in 2021 as reported by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), which stated that Wilmer’s population was at 6,100. As of the end of January this year that number had increased to 6,690. The City...
DeSoto Police Investigate This Morning’s Threat At Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy
A 9-1-1 call early Tuesday morning threatening violence against DeSoto ISD’s Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy prompted DeSoto Police and ISD officials to take the precautionary steps of closing off that school and three other schools in the district and by deploying DeSoto Police and officers from nearby agencies to all four schools to secure them and search for any active threats on site.
Growth and Taxes are Issues of Concern in MIdlothian; Not National Issues
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with a presentation of certificates awarded to eight organizations that were instrumental in assisting the city with the April 4, 2022 tornado event. The certificates were presented by Midlothian’s Emergency Manager, Tonya Hunter to American Red Cross, Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints, Crisis Response Ministry, Ellis County Long Term Recovery Committee, Pastor Joseph Barrett of the Central Baptist Church in Italy, Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men and United Way of Ellis County.
City of Glenn Heights Teams up with Red Oak PD/ISD for First Responder Training
GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Police Department teamed up with the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak ISD for joint first responders training last week. “In the active shooter training we conduct three scenarios each day,” said Keith Moore, City of Glenn Heights Director of Public Safety, Emergency Management Coordinator. “There are people playing victims and the police officers and fire fighters who are training in order for our team to address a threat quickly and accurately and address the victim quickly and accurately in an effort to save lives.”
At Long Last, H-E-B Is Coming To Mansfield
Mansfield Residents Say “I’ll believe it when I see it”. I read the following announcement, and reminded myself this is August, not April “H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open an H-E-B store in Mansfield, continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex.”. Sure, I am being...
