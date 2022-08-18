ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, TX

Midlothian City Manager Addresses Error in No-New-Revenue Tax Rate Presented at August 9 City Council Meeting

By News Staff
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Focus Daily News

ROISD 2022-23 TAX RATE-District Reduces I&S Rate

Overall, the ROISD tax rate has been reduced by over 19% over the past four years. The approved 2022-23 tax rate is being reduced again. The adopted budget in June reduced the M&O rate, and now, after receiving the certified property values by Ellis County, the District is also reducing the I&S rate.
RED OAK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midlothian, TX
Government
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Midlothian, TX
Business
City
Midlothian, TX
Focus Daily News

2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian Class Announced

Midlothian, TX, August 19, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian class. Leadership Midlothian is a 10-month program dedicated to providing an in-depth look into Midlothian and Ellis County. Students will learn about local systems while networking with community leaders and other professionals.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Brazos River Authority Declares System Stage 1 Drought Watch

Waco, TX – August 17, 2022 — The Brazos River Authority has informed all customers accessing water from the BRA system of reservoirs that a System Stage 1 Drought Watch has been declared for the entirety of the reservoir system including lakes Possum Kingdom, Granbury, Whitney, Aquilla, Limestone, Belton, Stillhouse Hollow, Granger, Georgetown, Somerville and Proctor. This notice also applies to lakeside residential and commercial use water permit holders.
WHITNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Rate#City Hall#Tax Revenue#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Public Notice#Public Hearing
Focus Daily News

DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police

After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Responds To Safety Concerns After Alerts Issued On 2nd Day of School

Today was the second official day of school in DeSoto ISD, but the morning started with law enforcement on multiple DeSoto ISD campuses. One parent’s account stated “My wife was on her way up to the school (Katherine Johnson) she made the right to go down towards the school the cops were in front of her they made a uturn pulled their guns out told her to turn the car around and leave now.”
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

2022 Readers Choice Food & Drink Finalists

Drum roll, please. You voted and the results for the top nominees for food and drink categories are in! Voting is now open for your favorites-you can vote once hourly from now until September 5, 2022. We encourage you to go to the nominees and try them for yourself before voting. Every year we discover new places and some new favorites just by listening to our readers.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Security Guard Fatally Shot At DeSoto BH Lounge, Police Investigating

DeSoto Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard that took place at a Hampton Road lounge at approximately 10:00 PM Friday. Officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse (BH) Lounge on the 2000 Block of North Hampton Road and upon arrival found that the establishment’s security guard, 47-year-old Derek Phillips of Arlington, TX, had been shot multiple times. DeSoto PD and responding paramedics provided emergency first aid at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Wilmer’s Population Increases

WILMER – The City of Wilmer had a significant population increase in 2021 as reported by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), which stated that Wilmer’s population was at 6,100. As of the end of January this year that number had increased to 6,690. The City...
WILMER, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Police Investigate This Morning’s Threat At Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy

A 9-1-1 call early Tuesday morning threatening violence against DeSoto ISD’s Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy prompted DeSoto Police and ISD officials to take the precautionary steps of closing off that school and three other schools in the district and by deploying DeSoto Police and officers from nearby agencies to all four schools to secure them and search for any active threats on site.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Growth and Taxes are Issues of Concern in MIdlothian; Not National Issues

MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with a presentation of certificates awarded to eight organizations that were instrumental in assisting the city with the April 4, 2022 tornado event. The certificates were presented by Midlothian’s Emergency Manager, Tonya Hunter to American Red Cross, Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints, Crisis Response Ministry, Ellis County Long Term Recovery Committee, Pastor Joseph Barrett of the Central Baptist Church in Italy, Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men and United Way of Ellis County.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Glenn Heights Teams up with Red Oak PD/ISD for First Responder Training

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Police Department teamed up with the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak ISD for joint first responders training last week. “In the active shooter training we conduct three scenarios each day,” said Keith Moore, City of Glenn Heights Director of Public Safety, Emergency Management Coordinator. “There are people playing victims and the police officers and fire fighters who are training in order for our team to address a threat quickly and accurately and address the victim quickly and accurately in an effort to save lives.”
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

At Long Last, H-E-B Is Coming To Mansfield

Mansfield Residents Say “I’ll believe it when I see it”. I read the following announcement, and reminded myself this is August, not April “H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open an H-E-B store in Mansfield, continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex.”. Sure, I am being...
MANSFIELD, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy