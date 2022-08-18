ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

News4Jax.com

'Overt fraud': Former DCPS police chief didn't report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Atlanta Daily World

$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia

Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Louisville, GA
Camden County, GA
Camden County, GA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville woman speaks out after body cam footage shows intense traffic stop with Bradford County deputy

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The entire traffic stop was caught on police body camera video. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

'Absolutely criminal': Duval Schools police chief underreported crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statewide grand jury accused the former chief of the Duval County Schools Police Department, Micheal P. Edwards, of criminal misconduct in a scathing report unsealed Friday that alleged he took elaborate steps for years to manipulate and underreport criminal activity taking place on school grounds, displaying a shocking disregard for student safety.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WYFF4.com

Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
WAYCROSS, GA
