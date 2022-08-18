Read full article on original website
‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
Atlanta Daily World
$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia
Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
First Coast News
Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car
Police said a man was shot in the street near Arlington after he walked in front of a car. He later died.
Police investigating two separate Jacksonville shootings that resulted in life threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. Reports state that shortly after 3 a.m. a male in his early 20′s drove himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The male is currently in surgery with life threatening injuries.
Jacksonville woman speaks out after body cam footage shows intense traffic stop with Bradford County deputy
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The entire traffic stop was caught on police body camera video. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
'Absolutely criminal': Duval Schools police chief underreported crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statewide grand jury accused the former chief of the Duval County Schools Police Department, Micheal P. Edwards, of criminal misconduct in a scathing report unsealed Friday that alleged he took elaborate steps for years to manipulate and underreport criminal activity taking place on school grounds, displaying a shocking disregard for student safety.
GBI secures involuntary manslaughter complaint against juvenile in RYDC death investigation
A juvenile has been implicated in the death of Loyce Tucker, 17, of Douglas, who was a resident at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross. Tucker was reported unresponsive on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Two days later, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Tucker passed away from injuries sustained at the RYDC.
Attacker beats woman with baseball bat, shoots two others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to a hospital Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m. When officers arrived they found a teenage boy and a woman in her 30′s that had walked into the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. >>> STREAM...
Family of woman shot and killed by Camden County Deputies wants investigation
Latoya James died during a shootout last may. The Sheriff's Office was carrying out a drug-related search warrant at her cousin's home in Woodbine.
Argument in street ends in deadly shooting in Arlington Manor neighborhood: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An argument between a pedestrian and a driver ended in deadly gunfire Saturday afternoon on Justina Road in the Arlington Manor neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said a vehicle was headed south on Justina Road around 12:45 p.m. when a man walked in...
Woman found dead in Nassau River identified, deputies looking for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the alleged murder of a 43-year-old woman. Deputies say Stephanie Lorraine Harris was found Aug. 16, around 8 a.m. in the Nassau River, near the Nassau County and Duval County line. She was pronounced dead, deputies...
Teen found dead in crash after reports of shooting in Waycross, officers say
WAYCROSS, Ga. – A teenager was found dead after the Waycross Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near Elizabeth Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the department said. When officers arrived, they searched the scene and found a wrecked Dodge Charger in a wooded area...
Nassau County Sheriff's Office identified body found in Nassau River
Investigators are asking for information in the death of 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. They say her death is a homicide.
Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
Three injured after shooting, baseball bat attack on Jacksonville's Westside
Investigators determined the two incidents were related. The altercation happened in the 6700 block of Romana Boulevard.
GBI: Juvenile correctional officer allowed kids to fight, leaves 1 dead
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) — A juvenile correctional officer in Waycross allowed kids to fight which resulted in the death of a kid. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Thomas Hicks, 30, was present and allowed kids to participate in a “fight game” at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center. One kid was killed during […]
